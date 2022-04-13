HP High Court Clerk Admit Card 2022: Download Link Soon @hphighcourt.nic.in

HP High Court Clerk Admit Card 2022 will be released by HP High Court at hphighcourt.nic.in. Candidates can check details here.

HP High Court Clerk Admit Card 2022: High Court of Himachal Pradesh (HP) will soon release the admit card for the post of Clerk or Proof Reader. The exam for the said post will be conducted on 01 May 2022. from 10: 30 AM to 12: 30 PM on Sunday. The candidates who have applied for HP High Court Clerk Recruitment 2022 can check the admit card updates from the official website or byA login into the link below:

As per the official website, "The screening test for the post(s) of Clerk/Proof Reader in the establishment of High Court of HP has been scheduled to be held on 1st May, 2022 (Sunday) at 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The Roll Number alongwith Admit Card/ Hall Ticket will be uploaded on the High Court website soon."

How to Download HP High Court Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of HP Court - hphighcourt.nic.in Click on the link given on the homepage Enter your details Download HP High Court Admit Card

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh had invited online applications from the eligible desirous candidates for filling up the 19 vacancies of Class-III category, on the Establishment of High Court.

Selected candidates will be hired on regular basis, in the pay Band of Rs. 5910-20200 +Rs. 1900/- Grade Pay + 400/- Sectt. Pay plus usual allowance