HP State Cooperative Bank Admit Card 2021 for Jr Clerk and Steno Out @hpscb.com, Download HPSCB Call Letter Here

HP State Cooperative Bank Admit Card 2021:The HP State Cooperative Bank Ltd (HPSCB) has released the admit card of the online preliminary exam for the post of Junior Clerk and Steno/Steno-Typist. Candidates can download HPSCB Admit Card from the official website - hpscb.com.

The candidates needs to affix recent recognizable photograph on the call letter, preferably the same as provided during registration, and appear at the examination centre with their admit card and a Photo Identity Proof as and photocopy of the same Photo Identity Proof as brought in original.

HP State Cooperative Bank Exam Pattern



There will be 100 questions of 100 marks. The medium of the exam will be English and Hindi.

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time English Language 30 30 20 min Numerical Ability 35 35 20 min Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 min Total 100 100 1 hour

For every wrong answer, 0.25% marks shall be deducted. In the online examination the question paper shall be of objective type multiple choice providing 5 alternates as answers.

Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for mains exam. The merit obtained by candidate in Phase-I (Preliminary Examination) will not be considered while preparing final merit list.

How to Download HP State Cooperative Bank Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of HPSCB - https://hpscb.com/

Click on the link ‘Download Call-letters for the RECRUITMENT FOR 149 POSTS OF JUNIOR CLERK AND STENO/ STENO-TYPIST.- RECRUITMENT FOR 149 POSTS OF JUNIOR CLERK AND STENO/ STENO-TYPIST’, given under ‘What’s New Section’

A new window will open, enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password

Click on 'Login' Button

Download HP Jr Clerk Admit Card and HP Steno Admit Card