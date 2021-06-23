HP TET 2021: Application Correction Window Closing Soon - Check Important Update

HP TET 2021 Correction window will be closing soon. As per the official schedule released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE), the correction window will close on 24 June 2021. Candidates who have applied for HP TET are advised to check and make necessary corrections if required before the deadline. Here is the updated official schedule for HP TET 2021.

Various TET exams will be conducted in the month of July 2021 as shown above. Candidates can put a reminder of the important dates from the official notification.

How to make corrections in HP TET 2021 Application form?

This process is very simple and candidates can follow these simple steps to make corrections.

⇒ Open the official website, hpbose.org

⇒ Click on TET 2021 tab from the page

⇒ Click on the Sign In tab

⇒ Sign In using your details like ‘Date of Birth’ and ‘Application No.’

⇒ Check and make necessary correction in the HP TET Application form

⇒ Save and submit the details

