CTET Pass Certificate Validity For Lifetime: Check Official Update By CBSE

CTET: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an official notification regarding the lifetime validity of the CTET pass certificate. As per the official notification, "The validity period of TET qualifying certificate for appointment shall be decided by the appropriate Government subject to a maximum of seven years for all categories.” shall be substituted by, “The Validity Period of TET qualifying certificate for the appointment, unless otherwise notified by the appropriate Government, would remain valid for life.”

CTET 2021 (July) Notification Is Expected To Be Out Shortly

CTET & Other State TET Certificate Validity For Lifetime: A Big Announcement By Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

Recently, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced this important update regarding the lifetime validity of CTET, UPTET and other states TET. Recently UP CM Yogi Adityanath also approved the proposal of lifetime validity of the UPTET Pass Certificate. You can check more details about this update from the following link.

UPTET Pass Certificate Valid For Lifetime After UP CM Approval

This is good news for all the candidates who are either going to appear for the upcoming CTET or have already cleared CTET, UPTET and other states TET. Now pass certificates of these exams will be valid for lifetime.

Jagran Josh has published some important articles for the preparation of CTET & other State TET. Candidates targeting these exams can get a lot of help from these resources & can enhance their preparation. Previous year papers, important questions, latest syllabus, previous year papers, etc., are some of the important articles which are essential for the preparation of various teachers eligibility test. CTET 2021 (July) Notification is also expected to be out shortly & this is the time when candidates should focus on practice & preparation for the exam. TET aspirants are also recommended to subscribe to Jagranjosh.com to receive notifications. Candidates are also advised to visit the YouTube channel of Jagran Josh. Links to access some of the essential articles for the preparation of the exams are also given below

CTET 2021 Syllabus: Complete Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Paper 1 and 2

CTET 2021 Important Questions in Hindi