CTET & Other State TET Certificate Validity For Lifetime: A Big Announcement By Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

Pass Certificate of CTET and other states TET will now have a lifetime validity instead of 7 years. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has made this announcement recently. He also added that the respective State Governments & Union Territories will take necessary action to revalidate or will issue fresh TET certificates to the candidates whose 7 years have already elapsed. The minister further added that this is a positive step in increasing the employment opportunities for candidates seeking a career in the teaching field.

Official Announcement By Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Regarding Pass Certificate Of CTET & State TET:

Validity period of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate has been extended from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011. https://t.co/8IQD3cwRTz (1/2) pic.twitter.com/EGi5IJ2wNu — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 3, 2021

Candidates aspiring to teach in government and private schools need to clear CTET and state TET before appearing for the interview conducted by schools and it is one of the essential qualifications that every candidate must possess who is planning to become a school teacher. Earlier the validity of the certificate was seven years but now it will have lifetime validity. Although candidates were allowed to have as many attempts as they wanted.

