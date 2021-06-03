REET 2021 Exam Date To Be Announced Shortly: Check Important Updates

REET 2021 Exam Date: New exam dates for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET 2021) or Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET 2021) for 32,000 vacancies is going to be announced soon by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER). About 11,00,000+ candidates are waiting for the new REET 2021 exam dates. Besides this several media houses reported that the board might soon open the window for students of the EWS category to modify their application. They might get some relaxation from the government.

REET 2021: New Exam Date To Be Announced Soon

Till now, REET 2021 (& RTET 2021) has been postponed two times. Earlier exam date of REET 2021 (or RTET 2021) has been changed from 25th April to 20th June 2021 but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the exam has been further postponed and the new exam date for REET 2021 & RTET 2021 is expected to be announced very soon.

32,000 Vacancies To Be Filled:

Two levels of exams, Level I (for Primary Teacher) and Level II (for Upper Primary Teacher) will be conducted in REET 2021. As per the reports, 32000 vacancies will be filled through REET. Candidates who clear REET 2021 will be eligible for the post of teachers in classes 1 to 5 and classes 6 to 8 in government schools.

The Syllabus of REET or CTET have many similarities and students preparing for these exams can take help from various resources provided by Jagran Josh, free of cost. Candidates seeking previous year papers of REET 2021 can download the papers from the official website (i.e., https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in). Here we have also provided links to access important articles which might be useful for candidates preparing for REET, CTET, UPTET and other similar tests. Links to access these articles are given below.

