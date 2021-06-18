CTET 2021 (July) Notification: A Big Announcement Is Expected On This Date

CTET 2021 July Notification: Official announcement for CTET 2021 July Notification is expected to be announced soon. However, at this point, it is difficult to predict when CBSE will conduct the CTET 2021 exam. Due to the surge in cases of COVID-19, UPSC & SSC have postponed many exams. The same is also expected in case of CTET 2021. An important update is expected to be released on or after 20 June 2021. All updates related to CTET 2021 will be provided by Jagran Josh as soon as it is announced officially.

Also Check:

CTET Syllabus 2021 (PDF) With Exam Pattern: Paper 1 & 2

CTET 2021 (July): Important Questions on Child Development & Pedagogy (with Answers)

CTET & Other State TET Certificate Validity For Lifetime:

Recently Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ made an important announcement regarding the validity of CTET pass certificate. Pass Certificate of CTET and other state TET are now valid for lifetime. However, candidates can appear for the exam as many times as they want to improve their score. You can check more details from the following link

CTET & Other State TET Certificate Validity For Lifetime: A Big Announcement By Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

Jagran Josh has published a few important support materials for the preparation of the Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET & State TET). Candidates planning to appear for these exams can check important resources to improve their preparation level. Previous year papers, important questions, new syllabus etc., are some of the important resources which are essential for the preparation of any TET. Candidates waiting for CTET 2021 notification are advised to focus on preparation and revision. Candidates are also encouraged to subscribe to jagranjosh.com to get notifications. Candidates are also encouraged to visit the YouTube channel of Jagran Josh. Links to access some of the essential articles for the preparation of the exams are given below

CTET 2021 Important Questions in Hindi