UPTET Pass Certificate Valid For Lifetime After UP CM Approval

UPTET: Validity of UPTET (Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) will be for the lifetime. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has approved the proposal to make the UPTET pass certificate valid for the lifetime. Till now the UPTET certificate was valid for five years.

After every five years, candidates needed to appear and clear the UPTET exam again. Recently the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has made an official announcement to make the TET (CTET & State TET) pass certificate valid for a lifetime.

UPTET 2021 Syllabus in Hindi

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ highlighted that the respective State Governments & UTs will take appropriate action to revalidate or will issue fresh TET certificates to the students whose 7 years have already passed.

The minister pointed out that this is a positive step in increasing the employment possibilities for aspirants seeking a career in teaching.

Candidates seeking teaching jobs in government & private schools are required to clear CTET and state TET before appearing for the interview administered by schools & is one of the basic qualifications that every applicant must possess who wants to become a school teacher. Earlier the validity of the document was a few years but now it will have lifetime validity. Although applicants are allowed to have as many attempts as they want.

