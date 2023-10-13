HP TET Exam Date 2023 Out: Check Exam Schedule, Expected Admit Card Date

HP TET Exam Date 2023 Out: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education recently released the notification for the HP TET November exam. The HP TET exam is scheduled to be conducted from 26th November 2023 to 09 December 2023. Check here all the important dates, exam pattern, and more.

HP TET Exam Date 2023 Out: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is going to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam from 26th November to 09 December on multiple dates. The exam conducting body released the exam dates along with official notification of HP TET exam.

Qualifying this test is mandatory for teaching jobs in Himachal Pradesh government schools. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply online from October 9 to November 30.

HP TET Exam Schedule 2023

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the HP TET exam dates. The HP TET exams November 2023 are scheduled from 26th November to 09 December for TGT (Arts/Medical/Non-Medical), JBT, Language Teacher, Shastri, Punjabi, and Urdu. All the prospective candidate of the HP TET exam must check the exam dates and plan their preparation accordingly. The detailed exam schedule of HP TET exam is given below

Name of Examination Date of Exam Timing Duration JBT TET 26-Nov-2023 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM 2.30 Hours Shastri TET 26-Nov-2023 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM 2.30 Hours TGT (Non-Medical) TET 27-Nov-2023 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM 2.30 Hours Language Teacher TET 27-Nov-2023 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM 2.30 Hours TGT (Arts) TET 03-Dec-2023 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM 2.30 Hours TGT (Medical) TET 03-Dec-2023 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM 2.30 Hours Punjabi TET 09-Dec-2023 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM 2.30 Hours Urdu TET 09-Dec-2023 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM 2.30 Hours

Important Dates of HP TET Exam 2023

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has invited applications for TET exam for eight subjects i.e. TGT (Arts/Medical/Non-Medical), JBT, Language Teacher, Shastri, Punjabi, and Urdu. For which the application process started on October 9. Here you can find the important dates regarding India HP TET exam.

Event Date Application Process Starts 09 Oct 2023 Last Date for Submission Application and Payment 30 Nov 2023 (Till 11:59 PM) Last Date for Submission Application and Payment (with a late fee of Rs. 300) 02 Dec 2023 (Till 11:59 PM) Online Correction in Application Form Start 03 Dec 2023 Online Correction in Application Form End 06 Dec 2023 (Till 11:59 PM) Download Admit Card 4 days before exam Exam Date 26th November to 09 December 2023

Exam Pattern of HP TET

The HP TET question paper comprises 150 questions covering mainly General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environment Studies, and subject-related topics. The candidates will have a total of 2.30 hours for the exam. HP TET exam 2023 includes multiple-choice questions. Refer to the table below for details on the HP TET exam pattern.