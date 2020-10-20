HP TET November 2020 Notification released @hpbose.org: Registration Begins, Get Direct Link Here

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the official notification for HP TET November 2020 exam on its official website hpbose.org. The HPTET 2020 registration process begins online for the November edition of the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test. Interested candidates who fulfill the HPTET Eligibility Criteria can apply online now by filling the online application form. The last date to complete the HP TET Application Process is 5 November 2020. Also, candidates can submit their applications during 6 November to 10 November by paying Rs 300 as a late fee.

The HPBOSE will also allow candidates to make corrections in their application forms, if they find out any mistake or error in the filled form. The online form correction window will be open during 11 - 12 November 2020 till 11:59 hours. If still candidates come across any problem in filling the application form or want to resolve any query related to the HPTET 2020 exam, they can contact the HPBOSE. The contact details of the Himachal Pradesh board are given below:

Website - www.hpbose.org

E-Mail ID - hpbosetet@gmail.com

Phone Number - 01892-242192

Fax Number - 01892-222817

Address - Section Officer (Deptt. Exam Branch), HP Board of School Education, Dharamshala-176213

Apply Online for HP TET November 2020 Exam - Direct Link

HPTET Registration & Application Process 2020

Have a look at the detailed registration and application process to apply online for the HP TET November 2020 examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on TET (NOV) 2020 tab

Step 3: Click on New Registration Link mentioned below the page

Step 4: Fill HP TET Registration Form by entering the required details

Step 5: Upload the Scanned images of signature & Photo

Step 6: Pay HPTET Exam Fee (GEN/EWS - Rs 800; SC/ST/OBC/PH - Rs 500)

Step 7: Complete the application form and Submit

It is advisable that candidates should complete the online application process at the earliest to avoid last minute delays caused due to internet or server problem.