HP TET Result 2020 released @hpbose.org: Check Here on Direct Link; Download PDF Final Answer Key

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP TET Result 2020 on its official website hpbose.org. Candidates who appeared for the HP TET November 2020 exam during 12th December - 15th December 2020 can check their results now by visiting the HPBOSE website. Moreover, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can check their result without any difficulty. Also, PDF Download the Final HP TET Answer Key 2020 below for all the subjects TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), TGT (Non-Medical), Punjabi, Urdu, J.B.T., Shashtri & Language Teacher TET.

A total of 5976 candidates have been declared pass in the HP TET 2020 exam. Over 30,000 candidates failed to qualify the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) this year. Have a look at the official notice regarding the result below:

How to check HP TET Result 2020?

Step 1: Visit hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on Result Link under TET (NOV-2020 tab)

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number & click on search button

Step 4: Download and take printout of your result

