JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

HP TET Result 2020 released @hpbose.org: Check Here on Direct Link; Download PDF Final Answer Key

HP TET Result 2020 declared @hpbose.org for the HPTET November 2020 exam. Check HP TET 2020 Result here on direct link and Download PDF Final HP TET Answer Key 2020.

Created On: Feb 2, 2021 18:23 IST
HP TET Result 2020 Nov
HP TET Result 2020 Nov

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP TET Result 2020 on its official website hpbose.org. Candidates who appeared for the HP TET November 2020 exam during 12th December - 15th December 2020 can check their results now by visiting the HPBOSE website. Moreover, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can check their result without any difficulty. Also, PDF Download the Final HP TET Answer Key 2020 below for all the subjects TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), TGT (Non-Medical), Punjabi, Urdu, J.B.T., Shashtri & Language Teacher TET.

A total of 5976 candidates have been declared pass in the HP TET 2020 exam. Over 30,000 candidates failed to qualify the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) this year. Have a look at the official notice regarding the result below:

HP TET Result 2020

Check HP TET Result 2020 - Direct link

How to check HP TET Result 2020?

Step 1: Visit hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on Result Link under TET (NOV-2020 tab)

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number & click on search button

Step 4: Download and take printout of your result

Download PDF HP TET Final Answer Key 2020

TGT Arts TET

Download PDF

JBT TET

Download PDF

LT TET

Download PDF

TGT (Medical)

Download PDF

TGT (Non-Medical)

Download PDF

Punjabi TET

Download PDF

Shastri TET

Download PDF

Urdu TET

Download PDF

 
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next