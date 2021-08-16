HPCL Answer Key 2021 for Engineer @hindustanpetroleum.com, Submit Objection Till 19 Aug

HPCL Answer Key 2021 has been uploaded on hindustanpetroleum.com. Check Details Here

HPCL Answer Key 2021 for Engineer: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has uploaded the answer key of computer based exam for the post Engineer Candidates can download HPCL Engineer Answer Key from the official website from its website i.e. hindustanpetroleum.com.

If any candidate has objection against HPCL Answer Key, he/she can submit objection through online mode. HPCL Answer Objection Link will be available till 19 August 2021.

HPCL Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can check answer and submit objection, if any, through the prescribed link:

HPCL Answer Key Download Link

HPCL Exam was held on 11 and 12 August 2021.

How to Download HPCL Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit the official website - hindustanpetroleum.com

Click on 'Careers' and then on 'Result/Updates'

Click on ‘Objection Management Link for the HPCL Examination scheduled on 11th /12th August 2021 is Live. Click on LINK to visit the same. The link will be available till 19th Aug 11:55 PM for all appeared candidates.

It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth'

Click on 'Login' Button

HPSC Result shall be announced after considering all the objections. A total of 200 vacancies of Engineer in Mechanical, Civil, Electrical and Instrumentation Department shall be filled through HPCL Recruitment 2021