HPCL Engineer Admit Card 2021 Soon @hindustanpetroleum.com, Exam on 11 and 12 August 2021

HPCL Engineer Admit Card 2021: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has announced the exam date for the post Engineer. As per the official website, HPCL Exam will be conducted on 11 and 12 August 2021 and the admit card will be uploaded soon on hindustanpetroleum.com.

HPCL Engineer Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in online mode.

Subject Marks Time General Aptitude 85 Marks 150 minutes Technical / Professional Knowledge 85 Marks

There will be no negative marking

HPCL Engineer Exam Qualifying Marks

Minimum qualifying marks in Domain section - 50% for all categories. Minimum qualifying Overall Marks (i.e. General Aptitude + Technical) Marks - 60% for UR/EWS & 54% for SC/ST/PwBD/OBCNC.

HPCL Engineer Exam Syllabus

There will be questions on

General Aptitude - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude Test & Intellectual Potential test. Technical / Professional Knowledge - comprising of questions related to Qualifying degree /

Educational background required for the applied position

Candidates appearing in the exam can check the detailed syllabus through the link below:

HPCL Engineer Exam Syllabus PDF

HPCL Engineer Selection Process

Candidates who will qualify in the online test will be called for Group Task, Personal Interview and Final Scoring.

HPCL had invited applications for filling up 200 vacancies of Engineer in Mechanical, Civil, Electrical and Instrumentation Department from 03 March 2021 to 15 April 2021.