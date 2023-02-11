HPCL Recruitment 2023 For 60 Technician And Other Posts: Check Application Process

HPCL has invited online applications for the 60 Technician And Other Posts on its official website. Check HPCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HPCL Technician Recruitment 2023 Notification: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has published notification for Assistant Process Technician/Assistant Boiler Technician/Assistant Fire & Safety Operator and other posts in the Employment News (11-17 February) 2023. . Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 25 February 2023.



Important Date HPCL Technician Recruitment 2023 Notification:

You can apply online for these posts on or before 25 February 2023.

Vacancy Details HPCL Technician Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Assistant Process Technician-30

Assistant Boiler Technician-07

Assistant Fire & Safety Operator-18

Assistant Maintenance Technician (Electrical)-05

Eligibility Criteria HPCL Technician Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Process Technician-60% aggregate marks in B.Sc. with Chemistry as Principal Subject (Honors)/ Polymer Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry.

60% aggregate marks in Diploma in Chemical Engineering/ Petrochemical Engineering/ Chemical Engineering (Fertilizer)/ Chemical Engineering (Plastic & Polymer)/ Chemical Engineering (Sugar Technology)/ Refinery &

Petrochemical Engineering/ Chemical Engineering (Oil Technology)/ Chemical Engineering (Polymer Tech).

50% aggregate marks for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD.

Candidates are suggested to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/salary/how to apply and other updates for the posts.

Selection Process:

Candidates applying for these positions should note that they will have to appear for a Computer Based Test (CBT) test under the selectin process for the abvoe posts. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will comprise of General Aptitude Test and Technical / Professional Knowledge.

Those candidates qualifying in CBT will be called for document verification & Skill Test, on the basis of category-wise and position wise merit list (as per cut – off marks of the CBT decided by HPCL). Skill test shall be of “qualifying nature” only.

Remuneration Rs. 7,52,000/- per annum



HPCL Technician Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply HPCL Technician Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidate can apply online through online mode for the above advertised position by visiting website www.hindustanpetroleum.com and click on Careers -> Job Openings on or before 25 February 2023.