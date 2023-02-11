HPCL Recruitment 2023 For 60 Technician And Other Posts: Check Application Process

HPCL Technician Recruitment 2023 Notification: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has published notification for Assistant Process Technician/Assistant Boiler Technician/Assistant Fire & Safety Operator and other posts in the Employment News (11-17 February) 2023. . Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 25 February 2023.
Important Date HPCL Technician Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Vacancy Details HPCL Technician Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Assistant Process Technician-30
Assistant Boiler Technician-07
Assistant Fire & Safety Operator-18
Assistant Maintenance Technician (Electrical)-05
Eligibility Criteria HPCL Technician Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Assistant Process Technician-60% aggregate marks in B.Sc. with Chemistry as Principal Subject (Honors)/ Polymer Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry.
60% aggregate marks in Diploma in Chemical Engineering/ Petrochemical Engineering/ Chemical Engineering (Fertilizer)/ Chemical Engineering (Plastic & Polymer)/ Chemical Engineering (Sugar Technology)/ Refinery &
Petrochemical Engineering/ Chemical Engineering (Oil Technology)/ Chemical Engineering (Polymer Tech).
50% aggregate marks for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD.
Candidates are suggested to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/salary/how to apply and other updates for the posts.
Selection Process:
Candidates applying for these positions should note that they will have to appear for a Computer Based Test (CBT) test under the selectin process for the abvoe posts. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will comprise of General Aptitude Test and Technical / Professional Knowledge.
Those candidates qualifying in CBT will be called for document verification & Skill Test, on the basis of category-wise and position wise merit list (as per cut – off marks of the CBT decided by HPCL). Skill test shall be of “qualifying nature” only.
Remuneration Rs. 7,52,000/- per annum
HPCL Technician Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply HPCL Technician Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidate can apply online through online mode for the above advertised position by visiting website www.hindustanpetroleum.com and click on Careers -> Job Openings on or before 25 February 2023.