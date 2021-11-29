HPPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 Out for Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee) Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Dec 04

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Provisional Answer Key for Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) post on its official website - hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check process to raise the objections.

HPPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Provisional Answer Key for Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) Screening test. Commission has conducted the written exam for Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) on 28 November 2021.

All such candidates appeared in Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) screening test can download their HPPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 from the link available on the official website of HPPSC - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Process to Download: HPPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021

Visit the official website i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in. Go to the Download Admit Card section available on the Home Page Click on the link Provisional answers key of Screening Test for the posts of Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee Finance) held on 28-11-2021.Provisional answers key of Screening Test for the posts of Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee Finance) held on 28-11-2021.-PDF468KB given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the HPPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 Download and save HPPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for your future reference.

However you can download the HPPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 also with the direct link given below.

According to the short notification released, candidates appeared in the screening test for Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) for all the four Series including Booklet Series A/B/C/D is available on the official website.

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission had conducted the screening test for Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) on 28 November 2021 from 11.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M.

Candidates appeared in the screening test should note that they can raise their objections, if any regarding the Answer Key in prescribed format as given on the notification.

All those candidates who have applied for the Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) can download the HPPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.