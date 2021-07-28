HPPSC ARO Admit Card 2021 Released for Assistant Research Officer Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Admit Card for the post of Assistant Research Officer post on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check direct link here.

Notification further says," It is for information of all concerned that the Screening Test for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Research Officer, Class-II (Non-Gazetted) (on contract basis) will be conducted on 10-08-2021 from 11.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M. These posts were advertised vide Advt. No. 3/2-2021 dated 11-02-2021.The e-admit cards of all provisionally admitted candidates and instruction to candidates have been uploaded on Commission’s website i.e. www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates have also been informed through SMS/emails on their respective Cellular Nos/ e-mail IDprovided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Application (ORA) forms."

