HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 For 360 Posts: Check Eligibility, Application Process And Salary

HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the 350 post of Conductor, Class-III on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 01 May 2023.
Final selection for these posts will be made on the basis of marks obtained in the written objective type examination (online/offline) and document verification. Candidates having educational qualification including 10+2 passed from recognized / Board of School Education/ University with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
Candidates selected finally for the Conductor posts will get pay band level -3 (Rs.20200-64000).
Applying candidates should note that those who had applied earlier against the post advertised by the erstwhile H.P. Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur under post code : 1031, they will choose the option (Applied earlier through HPPSC, Hamirpur Post Code-1031 (Conductor)on Application Form for claiming exemption of Application Fee.
Notification Details HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Advertisement Number : 4/4-2023
Important Date HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 01/05/2023
Closing Date for Fee: 01/05/2023
Vacancy Details HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Conductor Class-III: 360
Eligibility Criteria HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
10+2/Intermediate
10+2 passed from recognized / Board of School Education/ University or equivalent and who possesses a valid Conductors license.
Age Limit For HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Between 18 years to 45 years.
Five years relaxation in upper age limit according to government norms.
HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 Notification: Overview
|Organization
|Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)
|Post Name
|Conductor, Class-III
|Number of Post
|360
|Advt No.
|4/4-2023
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Closing Date for Online Application
|01/05/2023
|Application Mode
|Online
|Official Website
|hppsc.hp.gov.in
HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) process through the official website after following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of the Commission -http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc.
- Click on the link “Apply Online” on the Home Page.
- Register and create your profile on ‘One Time Registration’ and after logging into account in OTR.