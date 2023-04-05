HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 For 360 Posts: Check Eligibility, Application Process And Salary

HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023: HPPSC has invited online applications for the 360 Conductor Posts on its official website. Check HPPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the 350 post of Conductor, Class-III on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 01 May 2023.

Final selection for these posts will be made on the basis of marks obtained in the written objective type examination (online/offline) and document verification. Candidates having educational qualification including 10+2 passed from recognized / Board of School Education/ University with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Candidates selected finally for the Conductor posts will get pay band level -3 (Rs.20200-64000).

Applying candidates should note that those who had applied earlier against the post advertised by the erstwhile H.P. Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur under post code : 1031, they will choose the option (Applied earlier through HPPSC, Hamirpur Post Code-1031 (Conductor)on Application Form for claiming exemption of Application Fee.

Notification Details HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Advertisement Number : 4/4-2023

Important Date HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 01/05/2023

Closing Date for Fee: 01/05/2023

Vacancy Details HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Conductor Class-III: 360

Eligibility Criteria HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

10+2/Intermediate

10+2 passed from recognized / Board of School Education/ University or equivalent and who possesses a valid Conductors license.

Age Limit For HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Between 18 years to 45 years.

Five years relaxation in upper age limit according to government norms.

HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 Notification: Overview

Organization Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) Post Name Conductor, Class-III Number of Post 360 Advt No. 4/4-2023 Category Govt Jobs Closing Date for Online Application 01/05/2023 Application Mode Online Official Website hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply HPPSC Conductor Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) process through the official website after following the steps given below.