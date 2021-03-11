HPPSC Document Evaluation Schedule 2021 Released for Lecturer (School-New) Political Science Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Details

HPPSC Document Evaluation Schedule 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Document Evaluation Schedule for the post of Lecturer (School-New) Political Science, Class-III on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Lecturer post (Political Science Subject) can check the document evaluation schedule available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission -hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will conduct the Document Evaluation from 22 March 2021 onwards. Candidates who have qualified for document verification round can check evaluation schedule available on the website of the Commission.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will upload the instructions to candidates for evaluation alongwith evaluation sheet on theits website in due course of time. Candidates who have qualified for the evaluation round can download their Admit Card for the document evaluation once it is uploaded on its official website.

Candidates should note that they will have to provide their login credentials including User IDs and other on its official website.

Candidates should note that they will have bring original certificates along with attested copies of the documents on the day of evaluation. You can check the details HPPSC Document Evaluation Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC Document Evaluation Schedule 2021 for Lecturer Post



How to Download: HPPSC Document Evaluation Schedule 2021 for Lecturer Post