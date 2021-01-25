HPPSC Final Result 2021 Out for Subordinate Allied Services @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

HPPSC Final Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the final result for the H.P. Subordinate Allied Services Examination-2019 on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the mains exam/DV round for the H.P. Subordinate Allied Services Examination can check their result available on the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has uploaded the final result of H.P. Subordinate Allied Services Examination for various posts in different Departments of H.P. Government on its official website.

It is noted that a total of 2331 candidates were declared qualified for Main Written Examination which was conducted from 6 th to 7 th August, 2020. A total of 2117 candidates appeared in the (Main) Examination-2019. Commission has declared the result of the Main Written Examination on 26-11-2020.

Total 310 candidates were declared qualified for evaluation of documents which was held w.e.f. 28th December, 2020 to 18th January, 2021. Now commission has uploaded the list of finally selected candidates in the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) in order of merit have been selected for the posts/services mentioned against their names.

Candidates appeared in the exam can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC Final Result 2021 for Subordinate Allied Services





How to Download: HPPSC Final Result 2021 for Subordinate Allied Services