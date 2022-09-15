HPPSC HPAS Schedule 2022 (Released) at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download Combined Competitive Notification Update

Himachal Pradesh PSChas released the detail schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service update on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF.

HPPSC HPAS Exam Schedule 2022: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the detail schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service etc. Combined Competitive Examination-2022 on its official website. Commission has uploaded the details exam schedule including Prelims, Mains and Personality Test for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service etc. Combined Competitive Examination-2022.

Candidates applied successfully for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service etc. Combined Competitive Examination-2022 can download the detail schedule available on the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Himachal Pradesh Administrative

Service etc. Combined Competitive Prelims Examination-2022 on 11 June 2022. Commission will release the Advertisement in the 2nd week of February, 2023.

The mains exam for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service etc. Combined Competitive Examination-2022 in the 3 rd week of September, 2023. The Personality Test for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service etc. Combined Competitive Examination-2022 will be held in 1st week of December, 2023.

