HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2021 Out @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the result of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2020 on its official website- hppsc.hp.gov.in.Download PDF.

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the result of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2020. All such candidates who have appeared in HPPSC Subordinate Service Prelims Exam can download the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive Preliminary Result from the official website of HPPSC- hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The PDF of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination Result is available on the official website of HPPSC. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2021





It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) had conducted the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2020 on 26-09-2021. A total of 348 candidates have qualified for the Main (written) Examination-2020 under Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive Service.

You can check the Roll Number of the qualified candidates available on the official website.

All those candidates qualified in the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2020 are likely to appear for the Mains Exam as per the selection process for these Administrative Posts. Commission will conduct the mains exam in the month of December 2021.

Candidates appeared in the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2020 against Advertisement No.11/5-2021 dated 20-05-2021 can check the HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2021 from the official website.

How to download: HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2021

Go to official website of HPPSC - hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click on the link - “Press Note- Regarding result of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2020 " Tab of the homepage

You will get the PDF of HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2021 in a new window.

Download and save the HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2021 for future reference.