HPPSC Interview Result 2021 Out for Drug Inspector, Veterinary Officer and Others @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

HPPSC Interview Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the Personality Test Result for the posts of Radiation Safety Officer (Radiotherapy),Medical Physicist, Veterinary Officer and Drug Inspector. All those candidates who have appeared in the interview round for these posts can check their result available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has conducted the personality test/interview from 27 to 29 October 2021 for the posts of Radiation Safety Officer (Radiotherapy),Medical Physicist, Veterinary Officer and Drug Inspector.

All such candidates who have appeared in the interview round for Radiation Safety Officer (Radiotherapy), Medical Physicist, Class I (Gazetted) in theDepartment of Medical Education, H.P., Veterinary Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) (on contract basis) in the Department of Animal Husbandry, H.P. and Drug Inspector, Class-II (Gazetted) in the Department of Health Safety and Regulation under the Department of Health & Family Welfare can check the list of finally selected candidates available on the official website. You can download the HPPSC Interview Result 2021 after following the steps given below.

How to Download: HPPSC Interview Result 2021