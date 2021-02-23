HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Drug Inspector Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Details

HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released on 23 February 2021 the interview schedule for the Drug Inspector, Class-II post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Drug Inspector post can check interview date available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will conduct the Personality Test for the recruitment to the posts of Drug Inspector, Class-II on 03 and 04 March 2021. Candidates qualified in the written test for Drug Inspector post can check the detail personality test schedule available on the official website.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for Drug Inspector posts in the Department of Health Safety & Regulation under the Department of Health & Family Welfare should note that HPPSC will upload the personality Test call letters to all provisionally admitted candidates on its website alongwith the instructions to candidates and Attestation form well in time before the commencement of Personality Test.

HPPSC will inform all the qualified candidates through SMSs / e-mails on their respective Mobile No.(s) and email ID(s) provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Application. Candidates can check the details Result/Notification available on the official website of HPPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Drug Inspector Post





How to Download: HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Drug Inspector Post