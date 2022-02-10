HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Out for AE, RO, Programmer & Others @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Personality Test schedule for posts including Research Officer, Deputy Director and others on its official website- hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check details schedule here.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully for interview round for these posts can download the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the schedule uploaded, interview for Research Officer/Deputy Director (Sainik Welfare) and Assistant Engineer (Electrical) will be conducted on 23/24 February 2022.

Interview for Lecturer, Mechanical Engineering (Polytechnic) in Technical Education,

Vocational & Industrial Training (H.P.) will be conducted on 04/05 March 2022. Interview for Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Personnel) in HPPCL Department will be held on 04 March 2022.Commission will conduct the interview for Computer Programmer post in Jal Shakti Vibhag on 05 March 2022.

Details Interview Schedule

Name of Post Interview Schedule Research Officer 23-02-2022 & 24-02-2022 Deputy Director (Sainik

Welfare) 23-02-2022 & 24-02-2022 Assistant Engineer (Electrical) 23-02-2022 & 24-02-2022 Lecturer, Mechanical

Engineering (Polytechnic 04-03-2022 & 05-03-2022 Assistant Officer (Executive

Trainee-Personnel) 04-03-2022 Computer Programmer 05-03-2022

Commission will upload the Personality Test call letters to all provisionally admitted

candidates who have been declared qualified in Objective Type Screening Test for the above mentioned posts will be uploaded on the Commission’s website alongwith “Instructions to candidates for Personality Test” shortly.



