HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Out for AE, RO, Programmer & Others @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

 Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Personality Test schedule for  posts including Research Officer, Deputy Director and others on its official website- hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check details schedule here.

Created On: Feb 10, 2022 09:30 IST
HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022

HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Personality Test schedule for various posts including Research Officer, Deputy Director, Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Officer, Computer Programmer and others. Commission is set to conduct for these posts from 23 February 2022 onward. 
 All such candidates who have qualified successfully for interview round for these posts can download the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

You can download the PDF of the details HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps 

  1. Visit the official website of HPPSC- hppsc.hp.gov.in.
  2. Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link-Press Note - Regarding the Personality Test schedule for various posts on the Home Page.
  4. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF Link of HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022.
  5. Download and save the same for your future reference.

According to the schedule uploaded, interview for Research Officer/Deputy Director (Sainik Welfare) and Assistant Engineer (Electrical) will be conducted on 23/24 February 2022.

Interview for Lecturer, Mechanical Engineering (Polytechnic) in Technical Education,
Vocational & Industrial Training (H.P.) will be conducted on 04/05 March 2022. Interview for Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Personnel) in HPPCL Department will be held on 04 March 2022.Commission will conduct the interview for Computer Programmer post in Jal Shakti Vibhag on 05 March 2022.    

Details Interview Schedule

Name of Post Interview Schedule
Research Officer 23-02-2022 & 24-02-2022
Deputy Director (Sainik
Welfare)		 23-02-2022 & 24-02-2022
Assistant Engineer (Electrical) 23-02-2022 & 24-02-2022
Lecturer, Mechanical
Engineering (Polytechnic		 04-03-2022 & 05-03-2022
Assistant Officer (Executive
Trainee-Personnel) 		 04-03-2022
Computer Programmer 05-03-2022

Commission will upload the Personality Test call letters to all provisionally admitted
candidates who have been declared qualified in Objective Type Screening Test for the above mentioned posts will be uploaded on the Commission’s website alongwith “Instructions to candidates for Personality Test” shortly. 


You can download directly the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 and other updates with the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 

 

