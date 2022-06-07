HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Postponed for AE, Assistant Officer & Others @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released interview postponement notice for AE, Assistant Professor and others on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.Download PDF here.

HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Postponed : Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the Personality Test schedule for various posts including Assistant Engineer, Assistant Professor and others. Commission will release the fresh date for the personality test for these posts.

All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Assistant Engineer, Assistant Officer and Assistant Professor posts can download the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 postponement notice from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

It is noted that HPPSC was to conduct the interview for the above posts from 15 to 18 June 2022 and 20-21 June 2022. Commission has decided to postpone the interview schedule due to administrative reason. Commission will announce the fresh date of personality test for these posts shortly on its official website.



Candidates qualified for the personality test round for above posts can download the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Postponement Notice Check Steps

