HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Postponed for AE, Assistant Officer & Others @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Postponed : Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the Personality Test schedule for various posts including Assistant Engineer, Assistant Professor and others. Commission will release the fresh date for the personality test for these posts.
All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Assistant Engineer, Assistant Officer and Assistant Professor posts can download the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 postponement notice from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.
It is noted that HPPSC was to conduct the interview for the above posts from 15 to 18 June 2022 and 20-21 June 2022. Commission has decided to postpone the interview schedule due to administrative reason. Commission will announce the fresh date of personality test for these posts shortly on its official website.
Candidates qualified for the personality test round for above posts can download the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Postponement Notice Check Steps
- Visit the official website of HPPSC- hppsc.hp.gov.in.
- Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link-Press Note - Press Note-Regarding postpone the Personality Test for the various Posts scheduled to be held w.e.f. 15.06.2022 to 18.06.2022 & 20.06.2022 to 21.06.2022. Icon-198KB on the Home Page.
- A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Postponement Notice.
- Download and save the same for your future reference.