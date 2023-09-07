HPPSC JS Admit Card 2023 Out: Download Judicial Service Hall Ticket at hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC JS Admit Card 2023 Out: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has uploaded the admit card download link for the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Main) Examination-2023 on its official website . Check download link.

HPPSC JS Admit Card 2023 Out: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the exam admit card download link for the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Main)Examination-2023 on its official website. The Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Main) Examination-2023 will be conducted from September 18, 2023 onwards across the state.



All such candidates who have qualified for the HPPSC Judicial Service mains exam round can download their admit card for the same from the official website -http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/.

Alternatively you can download the HPPSC JS Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC JS Admit Card 2023





Candidates who are to appear in the Judicial Service mains exam can download their admit card from the official website of HPPSC after following the steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC JS Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) at - http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link Click Here To Download Admit Card For Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Main)Examination-2023 on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

HPPSC JS 2023 Exam Schedule

The Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Main)Examination-2023 will be conducted from September 18 to 22, 2023. Candidates who have qualified in the screening/prelims exam for the Judicial Service Competitive Examination are able to appear in the mains exam.

Document to Carry With HPPSC JS Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the mains exam should note that they will have to download the admit card with detailed instructions to the candidates on A-4 Size paper. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification/admit card.

Download HPPSC JS Admit Card 2023 By Using Login Credential

To download the HPPSC JS Admit Card 2023, you will have to provide the login credentials to the link on the home page of the official website. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.