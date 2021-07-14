HPPSC Final Result 2021 Out for Lecturer (School-New) Political Science Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Merit List

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the final result for the post of Lecturer on 14 July 2021 on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check merit list.

HPPSC Final Result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the final result for the post of Lecturer (School New) for Political Science subject on 14 July 2021. All such candidates who have appeared in the Document Verification/interview round for the Lecturer post (Political Science Subject) can check the result available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

It is noted that the Commission had received a total of 5453 applications against advertisement No. 22/2019 dated 10-12-2019 and 5282 candidates were provisionally admitted. 3691 candidates appeared in the written objective type examination which was held on 14-03-2020. A total of 402 candidates were declared qualified and called for evaluation of documents.

Commission had conducted the evaluation of documents of qualified candidates physically from 23-03-2021 to 20-04-2021 and evaluation of documents from 22-06-2021 to 23-06-2021 of remaining candidates, who, had uploaded documents online through Commission’s portal in view of insurgence in COVID-19 cases in the State.

Now Commission has uploaded the list of candidates selected finally for Lecturer (School New) for Political Science subject on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for Lecturer (School New) for Political Science subject can check the HPPSC Final Result 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

