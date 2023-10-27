HPPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2023 Released: Apply Online Till Nov 14 at hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2023 Out: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the detailed schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Main) Examination-2023 on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check the download link.

HPPSC HPAS Mains Exam Schedule 2023 Out: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the detailed schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Main) Examination-2023 on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service can apply online for these posts on or before November 14, 2023.

The pdf of the detailed exam/form submission schedule can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download HPPSC HPAS Mains Exam Schedule 2023 PDF





As per the short notice, HPPSC has declared the last date for submission of online applications for Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Main) Examination-2023. Now candidates qualified in the prelims exam for HPAS posts can apply online for these posts on or before November 14, 2023.

It is noted that HPPSC had conducted the HPAS prelims exam on October 01, 2023 and published the result on its official website. Now the Commission has uploaded the detailed important instructions and link for filling up of the online application forms for the HPAS Mains exam on its official website.

All such candidates qualified in the prelims exam can check the detailed schedule pdf from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC HPAS Mains Exam Schedule 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Step 2 : Go to the What's new section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link Regarding submission of online application for Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Main) Examination-2023 on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of the HPAS schedule on the home page.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

HPPSC HPAS Mains Exam 2023 Form Submission Update

HPPSC has uploaded the detailed schedule for submission of HPAS Mains exam for those who have qualified in the prelims exam. Candidates should note that the link to apply for the HPAS (Main) Examination has been activated on the official website. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed instructions before submitting the Online Recruitment Application for the HPAS Mains exam. Last date for submission of the online form is November 14, 2023.

HPPSC HPAS Mains Exam 2023-Schedule

It is noted that the H.P. Administrative Service Competitive (Main) Examination will commence from December 13, 2023. Candidates qualified for mains exam round will have to submit the exam form for the same. The Commission will upload the admit card for the mains exam round on its official website in due course of time. The Commission will also update the detailed exam programme on its official website in due course of time.