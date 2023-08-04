HPPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2023 Out at hppsc.hp.gov.in: Check Exam Schedule And Others Update

HPPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the Medical Officer and others post on its official website hpsc.gov.in. Check download link.

HPPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2023 Out: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the exam admit card download link for the post of Medical Officer (Dental) and others posts on its official website. The offline screening test for these posts will be conducted on August 20/23, 2023 across the state.



All such candidates who have to appear in the screening test for these posts can download their admit card from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for these posts on its official website. However the admit card can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

HPPSC had earlier launched the recruitment drive for the posts of Medical Officer (Dental) and Acharya (Jyotish) across the state. Now Commission is set to conduct the written screening test for these posts as per schedule given on the official website.

How To Download HPPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)-hppsc.hp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link HPPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2023 given on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: Now you will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

HPPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2023 Exam Timings

The HPPSC will conduct the written exam for these posts on August 20/23, 2023 across the state. The screening test for the post of Medical Officer (Dental) is scheduled on August 20, 2023. Exam will be held from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm and reporting time will be 02:00 pm.

Screening test for the post of Acharya (Jyotish) is scheduled on August 23, 2023 from 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm. The reporting time is 01:30 pm.

Document to Carry HPPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2023

All such candidates who have to appear in the written exam for these posts can download their admit card from the official website. Candidates are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.

Download Medical Officer Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

The e-Admit cards of provisionally admitted candidates for these posts along with instructions to candidates have been uploaded on Commission’s website www.hppsc.hp/gov.in/hppsc. You can download your hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page.