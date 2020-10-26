HPPSC Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Medical Physicist Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for the post of Medical Physicist, Class-I (Gazetted) for the department of Medical Education, Himachal Pradesh Government through ORA. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the posts through official website (hppsc.hp.gov.in) on or before 18 November 2020.

Advertisement Number: 6/10-2020

Important Date

Closing Date for Online Submission of Application: 18 November 2020 (11:59 PM)

HPPSC Vacancy Details

Medical Physicist, Class-I (Gazetted)- 04 Posts

Pay Scale:

Rs.10,300 - 34,800+(GP 5400)

Eligibility Criteria for Medical Physicist, Class-I (Gazetted) Posts

Educational Qualification:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Science with Physics as one of the subject or Master’s Degree in Science from a recognized University; and

A post graduate diploma in Radiological Physics or its equivalent duly recognized and approved by Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, Mumbai (AERB), Bhaba Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai (BARC)

OR Master Degree in Medical Physics or Radiation Physics from a recognized University and approved by Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, Mumbai (AFRB),

How to Apply for HPPSC Medical Physicist, Class-I (Gazetted) Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply online through official website of the HPPSC (http://hppsconline.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/ApplicantRegistration/Home/Login) and click on the link “Apply Online” on the Home Page.

Application Fee:

General Category/EWS - Rs. 400/-

SC of H.P. /ST of H.P. /O.B.C./BPL of H.P./EWS (BPL) - Rs. 100/-

Female candidates/Ex-Servicemen of H.P - No Fee

HPPSC Medical Physicist Recruitment Notification PDF

HPPSC Medical Physicist Online Application