HPPSC Recruitment 2021 for Process Engineer and Computer Programmer Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has notified for the posts of Process Engineer and Computer Programmer on its official website. Check details here.

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online application for the posts of Process Engineer and Computer Programmer. Interest and eligible candidates can apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 08 July 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification should note that they will have to certain educational qualification including B.E. / B.Tech. Degree in any Engineering stream/B.E./B.Tech(Computer Science/Engineering or Information Technology with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

In a bid to apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification, you can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement Number: 18/6-2021 and 19/6-2021

Dated: 11/06/2021

Important Date for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 08 July 2021

Closing Date for Fee: 08 July 2021

Vacancy Details for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Process Engineer-05

Computer Programmer-01

Eligibility Criteria for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Process Engineer-B.E. / B.Tech Degree in any Engineering stream with Master Degree in Environmental Engineering from an Institute / University duly recognized by the Central / State Government / AICTE.

Computer Programmer-Degree Course in following stream(s) from any university/institution duly recognized by H.P./Central Government:-

B.E./B.Tech (Computer Science/Engineering Information Technology with programming as an essential component of the degree course)/MCA/'B' or 'C' Level Course of NIELIT,OR

Master`s Degree in Computer Science or Master`s Degree in Information Technology.

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification for Process Engineer: PDF



HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification for Computer Programmer: PDF





How to Apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply with Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) with the help of official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) -http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. Last date for submission of online application is 08 July 2021.