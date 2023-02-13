JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

HPSC PGT 2022: Check Common Written Exam Important Topics, Best Books

HPSC PGT 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held in February 2023 for recruitment of 4476 vacancies of Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (3863 posts and 613 posts for Haryana cadre and Mewat cadre respectively).

HPSC PGT 2022: Check Common Written Exam Important Topics, Best Books
HPSC PGT 2022: Check Common Written Exam Important Topics, Best Books

HPSC PGT Preparation Tips 2022: The Haryana Public Service Commission is conducting the HPSC PGT 2022 for the recruitment of 4476 vacancies of Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs) of which 3863 posts for Haryana cadre and 613 posts for Mewat cadre. The HPSC PGT 2023 Written Exam is scheduled to be held in February 2023. Only candidates successful in the written exam shall be shortlisted for the Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Exam.

In the Written Test, multiple choice questions shall be asked from the common syllabus which includes Educational Psychology, Pedagogy, General Mental Ability, General Awareness, Comprehension, Decision Making and Problem-Solving, Logical Reasoning, and Analytical Ability, Data Interpretation, Basic Numeracy, and questions related to History, Polity, Economy, Geography, and Culture of Haryana.

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events

Dates

HPSC PGT Notification Release Date

19th November 2022

Opening Date of HPSC PGT Application Process

27th November 2022

Closing Date of HPSC PGT Application Process

25th December 2022

HPSC PGT Exam Date 2022

2nd/3rd February 2023

HPSC PGT Exam Pattern 2022

Subjects

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Questions from Concerned Subjects

100

100

Educational Psychology, Pedagogy, General Awareness, General mental ability, Comprehension, Logical Reasoning, and Analytical Ability, Decision making and problem-solving, Basic numeracy, Data interpretation and the questions related to History, Geography, Polity, Economy and Culture of Haryana.

50

50

Total

150

150

HPSC PGT 2022: Check Detailed Subject-wise Important Topics, Download PDF

HPSC PGT Important Topics for Common Syllabus

Apart from the Subject-Concerned, candidates shall have common subjects which include Educational Psychology, Pedagogy, General Awareness, General mental ability, Comprehension, Logical Reasoning, and Analytical Ability, Decision making and problem-solving, Basic numeracy, Data interpretation and the questions related to History, Geography, Polity, Economy and Culture of Haryana.

In the common subjects paper, candidates shall be assessed for their knowledge of:

i. Educational Psychology

  • Concept, scope, and functions of educational psychology.
  • Physical, cognitive, social, emotional, and moral developmental characteristics of an adolescent learner and its implication for teaching-learning.
  • Behavioral, cognitive, and constructivist principles of learning and its implication for senior secondary students.
  • Concept of mental health & adjustment mechanism.

ii. Pedagogy and Teaching Learning Material (Instructional Strategies for Adolescent Learner)

  • Communication Skills and its Use.
  • Teaching Models: Advance organizer, concept attainment, information processing, inquiry training.
  • Preparation and use of teaching-learning material during teaching.
  • Cooperative learning.

iii. General

  • General Awareness including questions related to Haryana.
  • General Mental Ability including basic numeracy & data interpretation.
  • Logical reasoning & analytical ability.
  • Decision making & problem-solving.

#

Subject

Important Topics

1

General Awareness/ Haryana General Knowledge

Latest news, events, important highlights/ History, Geography, Economy/Culture regarding Haryana.

2

General Reasoning

Series, Analogies or Relationships, Odd One Out, Coding-Decoding, Statement Analysis, Place Arrangement, Direction Sense, Blood Relationships, Calendar, Clock, Time, Distance, Rows and Ranks, Number Problems, Symbol Substitution, Missing Numbers, Alphabet Problems, Non-Verbal Series, Venn Diagrams.

3

General Math

Number System, LCM-HCF, Average, Problems Based on Ages, Chain Rule, Time and Distance, Time and Work, Boats and Streams, Alligation or Mixture, Percentage Profit and Loss, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Area and Perimeter, Volume and Surface Area, Series, Approximate Values.

4

General Science

General Science, Scientific Instruments, Scientific Inventions and Discoveries, Medical Discoveries, Important Vaccines, Blood Groups, Diseases, etc.

5

General English

Comprehension passages, English grammar, Sentence completion, Spotting errors, One word substitution, Spelling errors.

6

General Hindi

तत्सम, संधि, विलोम शब्द, तद्भव और तत्सम, समास, पर्यायवाची, वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द, वाक्य शुद्धि, मुहावरा लोकोक्ति, हिन्दी की वर्तनी, लिंग, वचन, कारक

7

Computer Science

Brief history of Computers, Fundamentals of Computers, Computer hardware, Computer software, Network and Security.

HPSC PGT 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

HPSC PGT Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Important Dates, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications

List of Best Books For HPSC PGT Exam Preparation 2022

#

Subject

Name of Book

Author/Publication

1

General Awareness/ Haryana General Knowledge

General Knowledge

Lucent/ Manohar Pandey

History of Haryana

Faculty Notes

Haryana State Current Affairs Vastunisth

Ram Singh Yadav

Geography of Haryana

Rajendra Prasad

Modern Haryana: History and Culture

K. C. Yadav

Haryana General Knowledge

R. Gupta’s Haryana General Knowledge

2

General Reasoning

Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning

R S Aggarwal

3

General Math

Basic Math and Pre-Algebra

Jonathan White

4

General Science

HPSC Vigyan (Science)

Arya Sumit Garg

5

General English

General English

Lucent

6

General Hindi

Sampurna Hindi Vyakaran Aur Rachna

Lucent

7

Computer Science

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HPSC): PGT Computer Science Recruitment Exam Guide Paperback

R. Gupta

 For HPSC PGT Admit Card 2022, Click Here

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next