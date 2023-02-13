HPSC PGT 2022: Check Common Written Exam Important Topics, Best Books

HPSC PGT 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held in February 2023 for recruitment of 4476 vacancies of Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (3863 posts and 613 posts for Haryana cadre and Mewat cadre respectively).

In the Written Test, multiple choice questions shall be asked from the common syllabus which includes Educational Psychology, Pedagogy, General Mental Ability, General Awareness, Comprehension, Decision Making and Problem-Solving, Logical Reasoning, and Analytical Ability, Data Interpretation, Basic Numeracy, and questions related to History, Polity, Economy, Geography, and Culture of Haryana.

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates HPSC PGT Notification Release Date 19th November 2022 Opening Date of HPSC PGT Application Process 27th November 2022 Closing Date of HPSC PGT Application Process 25th December 2022 HPSC PGT Exam Date 2022 2nd/3rd February 2023

HPSC PGT Exam Pattern 2022

Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Questions from Concerned Subjects 100 100 Educational Psychology, Pedagogy, General Awareness, General mental ability, Comprehension, Logical Reasoning, and Analytical Ability, Decision making and problem-solving, Basic numeracy, Data interpretation and the questions related to History, Geography, Polity, Economy and Culture of Haryana. 50 50 Total 150 150

HPSC PGT Important Topics for Common Syllabus

Apart from the Subject-Concerned, candidates shall have common subjects which include Educational Psychology, Pedagogy, General Awareness, General mental ability, Comprehension, Logical Reasoning, and Analytical Ability, Decision making and problem-solving, Basic numeracy, Data interpretation and the questions related to History, Geography, Polity, Economy and Culture of Haryana.

In the common subjects paper, candidates shall be assessed for their knowledge of:

i. Educational Psychology

Concept, scope, and functions of educational psychology.

Physical, cognitive, social, emotional, and moral developmental characteristics of an adolescent learner and its implication for teaching-learning.

Behavioral, cognitive, and constructivist principles of learning and its implication for senior secondary students.

Concept of mental health & adjustment mechanism.

ii. Pedagogy and Teaching Learning Material (Instructional Strategies for Adolescent Learner)

Communication Skills and its Use.

Teaching Models: Advance organizer, concept attainment, information processing, inquiry training.

Preparation and use of teaching-learning material during teaching.

Cooperative learning.

iii. General

General Awareness including questions related to Haryana.

General Mental Ability including basic numeracy & data interpretation.

Logical reasoning & analytical ability.

Decision making & problem-solving.

# Subject Important Topics 1 General Awareness/ Haryana General Knowledge Latest news, events, important highlights/ History, Geography, Economy/Culture regarding Haryana. 2 General Reasoning Series, Analogies or Relationships, Odd One Out, Coding-Decoding, Statement Analysis, Place Arrangement, Direction Sense, Blood Relationships, Calendar, Clock, Time, Distance, Rows and Ranks, Number Problems, Symbol Substitution, Missing Numbers, Alphabet Problems, Non-Verbal Series, Venn Diagrams. 3 General Math Number System, LCM-HCF, Average, Problems Based on Ages, Chain Rule, Time and Distance, Time and Work, Boats and Streams, Alligation or Mixture, Percentage Profit and Loss, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Area and Perimeter, Volume and Surface Area, Series, Approximate Values. 4 General Science General Science, Scientific Instruments, Scientific Inventions and Discoveries, Medical Discoveries, Important Vaccines, Blood Groups, Diseases, etc. 5 General English Comprehension passages, English grammar, Sentence completion, Spotting errors, One word substitution, Spelling errors. 6 General Hindi तत्सम, संधि, विलोम शब्द, तद्भव और तत्सम, समास, पर्यायवाची, वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द, वाक्य शुद्धि, मुहावरा लोकोक्ति, हिन्दी की वर्तनी, लिंग, वचन, कारक 7 Computer Science Brief history of Computers, Fundamentals of Computers, Computer hardware, Computer software, Network and Security.

# Subject Name of Book Author/Publication 1 General Awareness/ Haryana General Knowledge General Knowledge Lucent/ Manohar Pandey History of Haryana Faculty Notes Haryana State Current Affairs Vastunisth Ram Singh Yadav Geography of Haryana Rajendra Prasad Modern Haryana: History and Culture K. C. Yadav Haryana General Knowledge R. Gupta’s Haryana General Knowledge 2 General Reasoning Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning R S Aggarwal 3 General Math Basic Math and Pre-Algebra Jonathan White 4 General Science HPSC Vigyan (Science) Arya Sumit Garg 5 General English General English Lucent 6 General Hindi Sampurna Hindi Vyakaran Aur Rachna Lucent 7 Computer Science Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HPSC): PGT Computer Science Recruitment Exam Guide Paperback R. Gupta

