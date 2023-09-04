HPSC PGT Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download Link at regn.hpsc.gov.in

HPSC PGT Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Haryana Public Service Commission. Check Direct Download for Haryana PGT Call Letter Here, Exam on 09 an 10 September 2023.

HPSC PGT Admit Card 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission released the admit card for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on 04 September 2023. The candidates can download the Haryana PGT Admit Card by visiting the website of the commission.

The direct link to download the Haryana PGT Admit Card is given below in this article.

HPSC PGT Admit Card Download Here

How to Download HPSC PGT Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of HPSC

Step 2: Click on ‘Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) To Be Held On 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023’

Step 3: Enter details

Step 4: Download HPSC Admit Card