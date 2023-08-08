HPSC PGT Exam Schedule 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Check Admit Card Release Date

HPSC PGT Exam Date 2023 Out: Haryana Public Service Commission announced the exam date for the post of PGT on its official website. According to the official notice, HPSC PGT Exam will be conducted on 09 and 10 September 2023 as follow:
|Subject Name
|Exam Date
|Exam Time
|Commerce
|09 September 2023
|10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
|Maths
|09 September 2023
|10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
|Hindi
|09 September 2023
|03:00 PM to 05:00 PM
|Chemistry
|09 September 2023
|03:00 PM to 05:00 PM
|English
|10 September 2023
|10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
|Physics
|10 September 2023
|10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
|Economics
|10 September 2023
|03:00 PM to 05:00 PM
|Biology
|10 September 2023
|03:00 PM to 05:00 PM
|History
|10 September 2023
|03:00 PM to 05:00 PM
HPSC PGT Admit Card 2023
The admit cards showing the venue of the said examinations will be made live for downloading to the candidates w.e.f. 04 September 2023. The admit cards will be uploaded on the official website of the HPSC i.e. hpsc.gov.in.
HPSC PGT Exam 2023 Overview
|
Recruitment Organization
|
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
|
Advt No.
|
HPSC PGT Vacancy 2023
|
Number of Vacancies
|
4476
|
Job Location
|
Haryana
|
Official Website
|
hpsc.gov.in
HPSC PGT Exam Date 2023
- Total Questions - 100 Multiple-Choice Questions
- Subjects - Around 80% of the total questions will be from the concerned subjects as per the syllabus available on the Commission's website. The remaining question will be from the topics of Educational Psychology, Pedagogy, General Awareness, General Mental Ability, Comprehension, Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability, Decision making and problem-solving, Basic numeracy, Data interpretation and the questions related to History, Geography, Polity, Economy and Culture of Haryana.
- Total Marks - 100
- Time duration of the exam - 02 hours
- All questions carry equal marks.
- Negative Marking - One-fourth mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. In case a candidate neither attempts a question nor darkens the fifth optior/bubble, then One-fourth mark will be deducted for each such question.
The question paper will be in English and Hindi. A candidate will have to secure a minimum of 25% marks to clear the screening test.