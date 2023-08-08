HPSC PGT Exam Schedule 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Check Admit Card Release Date

HPSC PGT Admit Card and Exam Dates 2023 are released by the Haryana Public Service Commission. Check dates for HPSC PGT Admit Card and HPSC PGT Exam below.

HPSC PGT Exam Date 2023 Out: Haryana Public Service Commission announced the exam date for the post of PGT on its official website. According to the official notice, HPSC PGT Exam will be conducted on 09 and 10 September 2023 as follow:

Subject Name Exam Date Exam Time Commerce 09 September 2023 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Maths 09 September 2023 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Hindi 09 September 2023 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM Chemistry 09 September 2023 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM English 10 September 2023 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Physics 10 September 2023 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Economics 10 September 2023 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM Biology 10 September 2023 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM History 10 September 2023 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM

HPSC PGT Admit Card 2023

The admit cards showing the venue of the said examinations will be made live for downloading to the candidates w.e.f. 04 September 2023. The admit cards will be uploaded on the official website of the HPSC i.e. hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC PGT Exam 2023 Overview

Recruitment Organization Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) Post Name Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Advt No. HPSC PGT Vacancy 2023 Number of Vacancies 4476 Job Location Haryana Official Website hpsc.gov.in

Total Questions - 100 Multiple-Choice Questions Subjects - Around 80% of the total questions will be from the concerned subjects as per the syllabus available on the Commission's website. The remaining question will be from the topics of Educational Psychology, Pedagogy, General Awareness, General Mental Ability, Comprehension, Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability, Decision making and problem-solving, Basic numeracy, Data interpretation and the questions related to History, Geography, Polity, Economy and Culture of Haryana. Total Marks - 100 Time duration of the exam - 02 hours All questions carry equal marks. Negative Marking - One-fourth mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. In case a candidate neither attempts a question nor darkens the fifth optior/bubble, then One-fourth mark will be deducted for each such question.

The question paper will be in English and Hindi. A candidate will have to secure a minimum of 25% marks to clear the screening test.