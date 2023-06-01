HPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 112 Assistant District Attorney Posts, Check Eligibility

HPSC has invited online applications for the 112 Assistant District Attorney Posts on its official website. Check HPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released notice for the 112 Assistant District Attorney posts on its official website. Commission has released a corrigendum for the posts earlier released according to which candidates can apply for these posts on or before June 05, 2023.

Corrigendum





Earlier HPSC has released the notification for the recruitment of 112 Assistant District Attorney posts for which the last date to apply was March 28, 2023. Now the Commission has extended the last date to apply online for these posts on or before June 05, 2023.



According to short notice released, the candidates who had applied earlier in response to Advertisement No. 14/2023 need not apply again as their previous applications will be

considered, if they are found eligible. The eligibility of all such candidates on account of age and educational qualifications etc. will be determined as on the closing date of the advertisement i.e. 28.03.2023.



HPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: June 05, 2023





HPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant District Attorney-112



HPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

(i) Degree of Bachelor of Laws (Professional) of a recognized University.

(ii) Should have enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council.

(iii) Hindi or Sanskrit up to Matric standard.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



HPSC Recruitment 2023: Scale of Pay

FPL-9 (1st Cell-53100, Last Cell 167800)



HPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum 42 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



HPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF





HPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from the official website. You will have to provide your login credentials on the home page and upload the photo, signatures and other documents as per the guidelines displayed on the home page.