HPSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 379 JE, Office Assistant, Clerk and Other Posts @hpsssb.hp.gov.in, Download HPSSSB Notification

HPSSC Recruitment 2021 : Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC) or HPSSSB has started the online application process for the posts, against advertisement number 37-1/2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post from 10 April to 09 May 2021 on official website - hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The commision released a recruitment notification for 379 Clerk, Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Office Assistant (JOA), Data Entry Operator, Electrician, Steno Typist, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Bee Keeper, Development Officer, Maintenance Supervisor,Accountant, Auction Recorder, Scientific Assistant (Chemistry & Toxicology), Law Officer,Medical Laboratory Technician, Laboratory Assistant, Ophthalmic Officer, Publicity Assistant, Statistical Assistant, Senior Scientific/Technical Assistant, Hostel Supdt.-cum-PTI, Jr Officer, Junior Technician, Asst Superintendent Jail/ Welfare Officer-cum-Asst Superintendent Jail, Fireman, Language Teacher, Hostel Warden and Press Duftry

Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Recruitment Application (ORA) - 10 April 2021

Last Date for Online Recruitment Application (ORA)- 09 May 2021

HPSSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 379

Staff Nurse - 90 Pharmacist (Allopathy) - 100 Bee Keeper - 04 Development Officer (Sericulture) - 02 Maintenance Supervisor - 01 Accountant - 02 Auction Recorder - 06 Junior Engineer (Civil) - 05 Electrician - 02 Scientific Assistant (Chemistry & Toxicology) - 01 Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) - 23 Law Officer - 01 Medical Laboratory Technician Gr II - 29 Junior Engineer (Civil) - 06 Steno Typist - 03 Laboratory Assistant - 06 Ophthalmic Officer - 02 Pharmacist (Allopathy) - 06 Hostel Supdt.-cum-PTI - 03 Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 01 Junior Officer (P&A) - 01 Junior Technician (Tailor Master) - 01 Asst Superintendent Jail/Welfare Officer-cum-Asst Superintendent Jail - 04 Fireman - 43 Supervisor for State Emergency Operation Centre - 01 Clerk - 10 Language Teacher - 09 Hostel Warden - 02 Press Duftry - 01 Accountant - 01 Junior Engineer (Civil) -10 Data Entry Operator - 03

Eligibility Criteria for HPSSC JOA, JE, Steno Typist, Clerk and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Staff Nurse - 10+2, Diploma (GNM) or B.Sc (Nursing)

Pharmacist (Allopathy) - 10+2, Degree or Diploma in Pharmacy

Bee Keeper - 10+2 and Diploma /Certificate in Mali Class or Horticulture Trade from a recognized ITI or 4 years experience

Development Officer (Sericulture) - B.Sc. (Agriculture/ Zoology/Botany)

Maintenance Supervisor - Matriculation and 3 years experience or Diploma (Engg.)

Accountant - B.Com with Computer Knowledge

Auction Recorder - B.Sc (Agr./ Hort.)

Junior Engineer (Civil) - Diploma (Civil Engineering) with 55% marks.

Electrician - ITI (Electrician/ Wiremen trade)

Scientific Assistant (Chemistry &Toxicology) - 2nd Class Master‟s degree in Forensic Science from any recognized University OR Bachelor degree in Forensic Science from a recognized University and Two year‟s analytical experience from any recognized Lab./Institute/University

Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) - 12th passed or Matriculation and ITI/ Diploma. Computer typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi.

Law Officer - Degree (Law)

Medical Laboratory Technician Gr 2 - 10+2 in Science and B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology/ Medical Laboratory Sciences)

Junior Engineer (Civil) - Matriculation and Diploma (Civil Engg.)

Steno Typist - 12th passed and must be able to write, read and transcribe well and should have a minimum speed in type-writing 25 words per minute and stenography up to 60 words per minute in Hindi or 80 words per minute speed in English shorthand and 35 words per minute in English type-writing

Laboratory Assistant - 10+2 with Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) from a recognized Board of School Education/ University.

Ophthalmic Officer - 10+2 and two year‟s duration certificate of training in Ophthalmic Assistantship or its equivalent from an Institution duly recognized by the Central/HP Government or B.Sc (Ophthalmology)

Clerk - 10+2 and possess a minimum speed of 30 words per minute in English typewriting or 25 words per minute in Hindi typewriting on Computer

Language Teacher - B.A. with Hindi as an elective Subject and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR BA with atleast 50% marks with Hindi as an elective subject and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) OR BA with at least 45 % marks with Hindi as an elective subject and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms & Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR B.A. with at least 50 % marks with Hindi as an elective subject and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) Special Education. OR Prabhakar (Honours in Hindi) with 50% marks followed by B.A. Examination (English and one additional subject) with 50% marks from a recognized University and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) OR M.A. (Hindi) with at least 50 % marks from a recognized university and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) And (ii) Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET Language Teacher) duly conducted by HP Board of School Education, Dharamshala

For more information, check detailed notification link

Selection Process for JOA, JE, Steno Typist, Clerk and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Objective type screening test/ subjective tests and skill tests/physical/practical tests, if any,

How to Apply for HPSSC Recruitment 2021 for JOA, JE, Steno Typist, Clerk and Other Posts ?

The Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for HPSSSB Recruitment on www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in from 10 April to 09 May 2021.

HPSSSB Notification Download

HPSSSB Online Application Link

Application Fee: