HPU Result 2023 OUT at hpuniv.ac.in: Direct Link to Download M.Sc Mathematics 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Semester Merit list

HPU Result 2023 OUT: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) declared the results of M.Sc Mathematics 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Semester on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result.

Sunil Sharma
Dec 4, 2023, 17:08 IST
Direct link to download HPU Result 2023 PDF here.
HPU Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has recently released the results of M.Sc Mathematics 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Semester. Himachal Pradesh University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- hpuniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results pdf using the direct link provided below. To access the HPU results 2023, the students need to know their registration number to check their results.

HPU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Himachal Pradesh University released the results of M.Sc Mathematics 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Semester. The students can check their Himachal Pradesh University results 2023 on the official exam portal of the University- hpuniv.ac.in. 

Click here

Steps to Check HPU M.Sc Mathematics Result 2023.

Students can check their HPU M.Sc Mathematics 1st, 2nd, and 3rd semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the HPU results 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- hpuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Result’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Result PDF will open.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Course

Result Links

M.Sc Mathematics 1st semester

Click here

M.Sc Mathematics 2nd semester

Click here

M.Sc Mathematics 3rd semester

Click here

Himachal Pradesh University: Highlights

Himachal Pradesh University is located in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. It was established in the year 1970. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The University has a total of 13 faculties, 11 of which comprise 52 departments and 5 centers and institutes, which run 132 academic programs. 

Himachal Pradesh University: Highlights

University Name

Himachal Pradesh University

Established

1970

Location

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

HPU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

