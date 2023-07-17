HQ Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 For Various Group C Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

HQ Coast Guard has invited online applications for the 10 Group C Posts on its official website. Check HQ Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HQ Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 Notification: Headquarters, Coast Guard Region (NE) has invited online applications for various Group C Civilian posts in the Employment News (15-21) July 2023. These positions are available under the category of General Central Service Group 'C', Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 29, 2023.



Under the HQ Coast Guard recruitment drive, the department has released notification to recruit various civilian posts including Store Keeper-II, Engine Driver, Civilian MT Driver (Ordinary Grade), Fork Lift Operator, Sheet Metal Worker (Skilled) and others. Candidates having 10th/ITI with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



HQ Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Important Dates



Closing date of application: August 29, 2023



HQ Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Store Keeper-II: 1

Engine Driver: 1

Civilian MT Driver (Ordinary Grade): 2

Fork Lift Operator: 1

Sheet Metal Worker (Skilled): 1

Carpenter (Skilled): 1

Unskilled Labourer: 1

MT Fitter: 2



HQ Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Store Keeper-II: 12th pass from a recognised Board or University.

One year's experience in handling Stores from any recognised firm or Central or State Government organization or Public Sector Undertakings.

Engine Driver: 10th pass or equivalent.

Certificate of competency as Engine Driver from a recognised Government Institute or equivalent.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



HQ Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Store Keeper-II: 18-25 years

Engine Driver: 18-30 years

Civilian MT Driver (Ordinary Grade): 18-27 years

Fork Lift Operator:18-27 years

Sheet Metal Worker (Skilled): 18-27 years

Carpenter (Skilled): 18-27 years

Unskilled Labourer: 18-27 years

MT Fitter: 18-27 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



HQ Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 PDF





HQ Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format available on the official website www.indiancoastguard.gov.in and send the same to the address mentioned in the notification on or before August 29, 2023.