10th Result 2023 Odisha: Check BSE Result Online with Roll Number and Name-wise

Odisha Board class 10th result 2023 will be announced today, May 18, 2023. The link for students to check the results will be available after the official press conference.

Odisha 10th Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce the BSE Odisha 10th result 2023 today, May 18, 2023. The confirmation regarding the date of the announcement of Odisha class 10 results was made by Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

This year the board exams were conducted for students from March 10 to 17, 2023 for over 6 lakh students. Officials will first be announcing the BSE Odisha result 2023 in an official press conference following which the link for students to check the results will be made available.

Once released the Odisha board 10th result will be available on the official website bseodisha.ac.in. To check the board results students are required to enter their class 10 roll number in the result link given on the homepage.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

According to the official notification, the Odisha board 10th results will be announced on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The press conference will be conducted at 10 am as per reports and the link for students to check the results will be active by 12 noon.

List of Websites to check Odisha Board 10th Result 2023

Board of Secondary Education Odisha will announce the class 10 results today, May 18, 2023. The BSE odisha result 2023 sa2 link to check the results is given below.

bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in

bseodisha.nic.in

How to check Odisha 10th Results using Roll Number?

Odisha Board 10th Result 2023 will be announced online mode. Candidates when checking the BSE Odisha class 10 results, students need to enter the login credentials as required. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the Odisha 10th results using the roll number

Step 1: Visit the Odisha Board official website

Step 2: Click on the 10th result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Odisha 10th roll number in the result link

Step 4: Download the class 10 result for further reference

Steps to Check Odisha 10th Result Name Wise

Students must note that they will be able to check the BSE Odisha class 10 results only using their roll number. The provision of entering the candidate name in the result login link is not provided to the students.

Also Read: BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Odisha HSC Matric Result at bseodisha.ac.in, Toppers List, Marksheet