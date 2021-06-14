HSCL Recruitment 2021 Notification 20 Managerial Posts, Earn upto 2 Lakh

HSCL Recruitment 2021 Notification released at hsclindia.com. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

HSCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited (HSCL) has released a recruitment to the post of General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Additional General Manager. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 July 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 14 July 2021

HSCL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

General Manager - 7 Posts

Addl General Manager - 7 Posts

Dy General Manager – 5 Posts

HSCL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

General Manager (Civil) - Candidate must have a degree in Engineering in a relevant discipline (Civil) with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent, from a recognized University or Deemed University or Institute recognized by AICT.

General Manager (Finance) - Cost Management Accountant (CMA) from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India OR Chartered Accountant (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India OR Two years Full-Time MBA (Finance)/MMS (Finance) from a recognised University or Deemed University or Institute recognised by AICTE with minimum 55% Marks.

Addl General Manager - Candidate must have a degree in Engineering in a relevant discipline (Civil) with minimum 55% marks or equivalent, from a recognized University or Deemed University or Institute recognized by AICTE.

Dy General Manager – Candidate must have a degree in Engineering in a relevant discipline (Civil) with minimum 55% marks or equivalent, from a recognized University or Deemed University or Institute recognized by AICTE.

HSCL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

General Manager - 49 years

Addl General Manager - 45 years

Dy General Manager – 41 years

(There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

HSCL Recruitment 2021 Salary

General Manager - Rs. 90,000-2,40,000/-

Addl General Manager - Rs. 80,000-2,20,000/-

Dy General Manager –Rs. 70,000-2,00,000/-

Manager - Rs. 60,000-1,80,000/-

How to apply for HSCL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 14 July 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.