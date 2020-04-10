HSL Recruitment 2020 Last Date Extended for 51 Office Assistant, Driver, Designer and Other Posts, Apply @hslvizag.in

HSL Recruitment 2020: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has extended the last date of application for the recruitment to the post of Office Assistant, Driver, Designer, Junior Supervisor and Junior Fire Inspector. Candidates who have not applied, yet, can submit their application through online mode on official website www.hslvizag.in on or before 30 April 2020. Earlier, the last date for submitting HSL Online applications was 07 April 2020.
Candidates can check Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment 2020 details such as application process, eligibility criteria, eligibility criteria, selection process etc. through the article below.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 08 March 2020
- Last date for submitting of online application - 7 April 2020
HSL Vacancy Details
- Office Assistant (Secretarial) Gr-V – 9 Posts
- Designer Gr-IV (Mechanical) – 10 Posts
- Designer Gr-IV (Electrical) (SR4) – 3 Posts
- Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Mechanical) – 7 Posts
- Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Electrical) – 9 Posts
- Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Civil) – 7 Posts
- Junior Fire Inspector Gr-IV (SR3) – 4 Posts
- Driver Grade V (SR2) (C&MD’s Secretariat) – 2 Posts
HSL Office Assistant, Driver, Designer and Other Posts Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Office Assistant (Secretarial) Gr-V – Full-time graduate with 60% marks. Typewriting Higher grade in English typing (b) Diploma/ Certification course in MS Office. Two years of experience in Government/ PSUs/ state PSUs/ large organization of repute
- Designer Gr-IV (Mechanical) – Full-time diploma in Mechanical /Mechanical & Industrial Engineering/ Mechanical & Production Engineering/ Marine Engineering with 60% marks. Certificate course in Auto CAD/ Tribon/ Catia/ Aveva Marine. Should have at least 01 year post qualification experience
- Designer Gr-IV (Electrical) (SR4) – Full-time diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical & Instrumentation with 60% marks. Certificate course in Auto CAD/ Tribon/ Catia/ Aveva Marine.Should have at least 01 year post qualification experience
- Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Mechanical) – Full-time diploma in Mechanical / Mechanical & Industrial Engineering/ Mechanical & Production Engineering/ Marine Engineering with 60% marks.Post qualification experience of 04 years
- Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Electrical) – Full-time diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical & Instrumentation with 60% marks. Post qualification experience of 04 years
- Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Civil) – Full-time diploma in Civil/ Civil & Structural/ Structural Engineering discipline with 60% marks. Post qualification experience of 04 years i
- Junior Fire Inspector Gr-IV (SR3) – Graduate with Sub Officer's Course certificate from a recognised Fire Service Institution. Three years of post-qualification experience is required. Should be medically fit with nil disability. Medical certificate at the time of discharge & PPO copy be enclosed in case of ex-servicemen
- Driver Grade V (SR2) (C&MD’s Secretariat) – SSC/ 10th class pass with valid driving license for Light/ Heavy Motor Vehicle. Two years driving experience on light vehicles. Should be physically fit and have 6/6 vision. Colour vision should be normal
Age Limit:
- Designer Gr-IV (Mechanical/Electrical), Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Mechanical/Electrical/Civil) – 28 years
- Office Assistant (Secretarial) Gr-V – 25 years
- Junior Fire Inspector Gr-IV (SR3) – 30 years
- Driver Grade V (SR2) (C&MD’s Secretariat) – 28 years
HSL Recruitment Notification 2020 PDF Here
Selection Process for Office Assistant, Driver, Designer and Other Posts
Selection for the posts of Designer Gr-IV (SR4) (Mechanical), Designer Gr-IV (SR4) (Electrical), Jr. Supervisor Gr-III (SR4) (Mechanical), Jr. Supervisor Gr-III (SR4) (Electrical), Jr. Supervisor Gr-III (SR4) (Civil), Office Assistant (Secretarial) Gr-V (SR3) will be based on written test. However, selection for the posts of Driver Gr. V (SR2) and Junior Fire Inspector Gr-IV (SR3) is subject to Trade test and Written Test.
How to apply for HSL Office Assistant, Driver, Designer and Other Posts
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for on official website on or before 30 April 2020.
Application Fee
- All candidates: Rs. 200/-
- SC/ST/PH & Internal Candidates: No Fee