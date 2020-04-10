HSL Recruitment 2020 Last Date Extended for 51 Office Assistant, Driver, Designer and Other Posts, Apply @hslvizag.in

HSL Recruitment 2020: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has extended the last date of application for the recruitment to the post of Office Assistant, Driver, Designer, Junior Supervisor and Junior Fire Inspector. Candidates who have not applied, yet, can submit their application through online mode on official website www.hslvizag.in on or before 30 April 2020. Earlier, the last date for submitting HSL Online applications was 07 April 2020.

Candidates can check Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment 2020 details such as application process, eligibility criteria, eligibility criteria, selection process etc. through the article below.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 08 March 2020

Last date for submitting of online application - 7 April 2020

HSL Vacancy Details

Office Assistant (Secretarial) Gr-V – 9 Posts

Designer Gr-IV (Mechanical) – 10 Posts

Designer Gr-IV (Electrical) (SR4) – 3 Posts

Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Mechanical) – 7 Posts

Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Electrical) – 9 Posts

Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Civil) – 7 Posts

Junior Fire Inspector Gr-IV (SR3) – 4 Posts

Driver Grade V (SR2) (C&MD’s Secretariat) – 2 Posts

HSL Office Assistant, Driver, Designer and Other Posts Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Office Assistant (Secretarial) Gr-V – Full-time graduate with 60% marks. Typewriting Higher grade in English typing (b) Diploma/ Certification course in MS Office. Two years of experience in Government/ PSUs/ state PSUs/ large organization of repute

Designer Gr-IV (Mechanical) – Full-time diploma in Mechanical /Mechanical & Industrial Engineering/ Mechanical & Production Engineering/ Marine Engineering with 60% marks. Certificate course in Auto CAD/ Tribon/ Catia/ Aveva Marine. Should have at least 01 year post qualification experience

Designer Gr-IV (Electrical) (SR4) – Full-time diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical & Instrumentation with 60% marks. Certificate course in Auto CAD/ Tribon/ Catia/ Aveva Marine.Should have at least 01 year post qualification experience

Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Mechanical) – Full-time diploma in Mechanical / Mechanical & Industrial Engineering/ Mechanical & Production Engineering/ Marine Engineering with 60% marks.Post qualification experience of 04 years

Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Electrical) – Full-time diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical & Instrumentation with 60% marks. Post qualification experience of 04 years

Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Civil) – Full-time diploma in Civil/ Civil & Structural/ Structural Engineering discipline with 60% marks. Post qualification experience of 04 years i

Junior Fire Inspector Gr-IV (SR3) – Graduate with Sub Officer's Course certificate from a recognised Fire Service Institution. Three years of post-qualification experience is required. Should be medically fit with nil disability. Medical certificate at the time of discharge & PPO copy be enclosed in case of ex-servicemen

Driver Grade V (SR2) (C&MD’s Secretariat) – SSC/ 10th class pass with valid driving license for Light/ Heavy Motor Vehicle. Two years driving experience on light vehicles. Should be physically fit and have 6/6 vision. Colour vision should be normal

Age Limit:

Designer Gr-IV (Mechanical/Electrical), Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Mechanical/Electrical/Civil) – 28 years

Office Assistant (Secretarial) Gr-V – 25 years

Junior Fire Inspector Gr-IV (SR3) – 30 years

Driver Grade V (SR2) (C&MD’s Secretariat) – 28 years

HSL Recruitment Notification 2020 PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

Selection Process for Office Assistant, Driver, Designer and Other Posts

Selection for the posts of Designer Gr-IV (SR4) (Mechanical), Designer Gr-IV (SR4) (Electrical), Jr. Supervisor Gr-III (SR4) (Mechanical), Jr. Supervisor Gr-III (SR4) (Electrical), Jr. Supervisor Gr-III (SR4) (Civil), Office Assistant (Secretarial) Gr-V (SR3) will be based on written test. However, selection for the posts of Driver Gr. V (SR2) and Junior Fire Inspector Gr-IV (SR3) is subject to Trade test and Written Test.

How to apply for HSL Office Assistant, Driver, Designer and Other Posts

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for on official website on or before 30 April 2020.

Application Fee