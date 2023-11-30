HSL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Manager & Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Salary

HSL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a pioneer Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard functioning under the Ministry of Defence has released detailed notification for various posts including Manager, Dy. Project Officer, Consultant and other on its official website. Check notification link for details of last date for submission of application for different posts.
You can check all the details regarding the HSL recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.
HSL Jobs 2023: Important Dates
- Last date for submission of Online Application
- For Consultant Posts-December 24, 2023
- For FTC Posts-January 05, 2024
- For Permanent Posts-January 15, 2024
HSL Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details
- Permanent Posts-18
- Fixed Term Contract (FTC)-73
- Consultant on Fixed Term Contract-08
Educational Qualifications For HSL Jobs 2023:
Manager (E3) (Legal): Graduate with 3 Years Bachelor Degree in law with Minimum 60 % marks in qualifying examination. Or
Five Year integrated degree in law from a recognized university/deemed university with Minimum 60 % marks in qualifying examination.
Manager (E3) (Commercial): (a) Graduate in full time Engineering (Any Discipline) from a recognized university / deemed university approved by AICTE with minimum 60 % marks in qualifying examination
You are advised to visit on the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.
HSL Jobs 2023: Selection Process
Candidates meeting the essential qualification and experience criteria and minimum grade service/ CTC criteria will be shortlisted for interview round either online or by physical mode at Hindustan Shipyard Limited. The selection process may include group discussion, preliminary screening interview and final selection interview.
HSL Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF
How To Apply For HSL Recruitment 2023?
You can apply for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.
- Step I: Visit to the official website- http://www.hslvizag.in.
- Step 2: Click on “Careers” under “Human Resources” visit “Current Openings” link to view the openings available.
- Step 3: You should possess a valid E-mail id and remain active for at least next one year.
- Step 4: Upload photograph (20 – 50KB) and signature (10 – 20KB) in the prescribed format and size.
- Step 5: Upload the essential/ mandatory self-attested documents in online application portal while registration.
- Step 6: After successful completion of all the stages you will receive a confirmation message.
- Step 7: Complete the application submission process step by step by filling required information and take printout of the same.