HSL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Manager & Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Salary

HSL recruitment 2023: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) under the Ministry of Defence has released detailed notification for various posts including Manager and other on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

HSL Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of Online Application

For Consultant Posts-December 24, 2023

For FTC Posts-January 05, 2024

For Permanent Posts-January 15, 2024

HSL Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

Permanent Posts-18

Fixed Term Contract (FTC)-73

Consultant on Fixed Term Contract-08

Educational Qualifications For HSL Jobs 2023:

Manager (E3) (Legal): Graduate with 3 Years Bachelor Degree in law with Minimum 60 % marks in qualifying examination. Or

Five Year integrated degree in law from a recognized university/deemed university with Minimum 60 % marks in qualifying examination.

Manager (E3) (Commercial): (a) Graduate in full time Engineering (Any Discipline) from a recognized university / deemed university approved by AICTE with minimum 60 % marks in qualifying examination

HSL Jobs 2023: Selection Process

Candidates meeting the essential qualification and experience criteria and minimum grade service/ CTC criteria will be shortlisted for interview round either online or by physical mode at Hindustan Shipyard Limited. The selection process may include group discussion, preliminary screening interview and final selection interview.

How To Apply For HSL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.