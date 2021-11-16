HSSC ALM Answer Key 2021 Released: Submit Objection @hssc.gov.in before 19 Nov

HSSC ALM Answer Key 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has published the answer keys of the exam held on 14 November 2021 for Assistant Lineman (ALM) Posts on hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have attended the exam can download HSSC Answer Key 2021 from the official website. HSSC ALM Answer Key Links for SET A, BC, C, D, E, F are given below in this article.

HSSC ALM Answer Key Download

SET A

SET B

SET C

SET D

SET E

SET F

It is to be noted that the candidates who have a objection regarding any answer provided in the PDF can submit their objection through online mode from 17 November 2021. The link shall be available till 19 November 2021. As per the official notice, “The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination , Session, Set Code and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered. The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done.”

How to Download HSSC ALM Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit the official website of HSSC - www.hssc.gov.in and Go to ‘Public Notice’ Section

Click on ‘PDF’ Link given against ‘Answer Key for the post of ALM Exam Date 14.11.2021 (Morning Session) Set-F’, ‘Answer Key for the post of ALM Exam Date 14.11.2021 (Morning Session) Set-E’, ‘Answer Key for the post of ALM Exam Date 14.11.2021 (Morning Session) Set-D’, ‘Answer Key for the post of ALM Exam Date 14.11.2021 (Morning Session) Set-C’, Answer Key for the post of ALM Exam Date 14.11.2021 (Morning Session) Set-B’, ‘Answer Key for the post of ALM Exam Date 14.11.2021 (Morning Session) Set-A

Download HSSC ALM Answer Key PDF

If you any objection, then click on ‘Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 11/2019)’ button. 3.

HSSC ALM Answer Key Notice