HSSC CET Admit Card 2022 (Out): Exam on 5 and 6 Nov

HSSC CET Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on its official website. Students can now download Common Entrance Test Admit Card 2022 for Group C Posts, by visiting the official website i.e. https://onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in and on hssc.gov.in After downloading the admit cards, they can attend the exam on the date and time on their admit cards. HSSC CET Admit Card Link is provided for the candidates in this article.

HSSC CET Admit Card Download

The commission has scheduled the exam on two consecutive days i.e. on the 5th and 6th of November 2022 across Haryana. There will be two shifts of the exam from 10 AM to 11: 45 AM and from 3 pm to 4:45 PM. The exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).



There will be 70 questions on General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and 30 questions on Haryana General Knowledge.

How to Download HSSC CET Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of the commission i.e. hssc.gov.in Now, click on the link ‘ CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARD FOR COMMON ELIGIBILITY TEST (CET)-2022 FOR GROUP “C” POSTS’ flashing on the website Enter your registration number, date of birth and security pin Click on the ‘Login’ Button Download Haryana CET Admit Card

The candidates must carry at least two passport size recent colour photographs and an Original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admit Card, such as an Aadhaar Card/Printout of e-Aadhaar, Voter’s ID Card, Driving Licence, PAN Card, Passport, Ex-Serviceman Discharge Book issued by Ministry of Defence. and any other photo-bearing valid ID card issued by the Central/State Government.