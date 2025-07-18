HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Download Link at hssc.gov.in

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 for Group C posts on July 18, 2025 on its official website, hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the HSSC Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 can now download their admit card after logging in with their registration number and password. The HSSC CET Exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 26 and 27, 2025 in offline mode across multiple centres in Haryana.
The HSSC CET Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry with them along with valid ID; candidates not carrying the admit card will not be allowed to attempt the examination.
HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 OUT
HSSC has activated the link to download the HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 from its official website, hssc.gov.in. Candidates can download the HSSC SE Hall Ticket by providing their registration number and password. The admit card contains the candidate details, such as the candidate's name, category, photo and signature, as well as examination centre details. Click on the direct link below to download the HSSC CET Admit Card 2025.
HSSC CET Admit Card 2025
HSSC CET Admit Card 2025: Overview
The HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 is out at hssc.gov.in, which is scheduled to be conducted on July 26 and 27, 2025. Admit card contains the candidate's details and exam centre details. Check the table below for HSSC CET Exam 2025 Key Highlights
Key Details
Information
Conducting Authority
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)
Exam Name
Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025
Post Category
Group C
Admit Card Release Date
July 18, 2025
Exam Dates
July 26 & 27, 2025
Exam Mode
Offline (OMR-based)
Exam Duration
1 hour 45 minutes (105 minutes)
Total Shifts
2 per day (Morning & Evening)
Official Website
hssc.gov.in
How to Download the HSSC CET Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or by following the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the Public Notices button
- Now click on the HSSC CET Group C Admit Card 2025
- Enter the credentials, such as Registration Number & Password/Date of Birth
- HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen
- Verify the details and print the admit card for future reference.
