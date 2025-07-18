Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Download Link at hssc.gov.in

The HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 wasreleased on the official website, hssc.gov.in, on July 18, 2025. The HSSC CET Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on June 26 and June 27, 2025. A direct link is provided below to download the admit card.

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 18, 2025, 17:07 IST
HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 OUT
HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 OUT

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 for Group C posts on July 18, 2025 on its official website, hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the HSSC Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 can now download their admit card after logging in with their registration number and password. The HSSC CET Exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 26 and 27, 2025 in offline mode across multiple centres in Haryana.
The HSSC CET Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry with them along with valid ID; candidates not carrying the admit card will not be allowed to attempt the examination.

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 OUT

HSSC has activated the link to download the HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 from its official website, hssc.gov.in. Candidates can download the HSSC SE Hall Ticket by providing their registration number and password. The admit card contains the candidate details, such as the candidate's name, category, photo and signature, as well as examination centre details. Click on the direct link below to download the HSSC CET Admit Card 2025.

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025

Active Link

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025: Overview

The HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 is out at hssc.gov.in, which is scheduled to be conducted on July 26 and 27, 2025. Admit card contains the candidate's details and exam centre details. Check the table below for HSSC CET Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Key Details

Information

Conducting Authority

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Exam Name

Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025

Post Category

Group C

Admit Card Release Date

July 18, 2025

Exam Dates

July 26 & 27, 2025

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR-based)

Exam Duration

1 hour 45 minutes (105 minutes)

Total Shifts

2 per day (Morning & Evening)

Official Website

hssc.gov.in

How to Download the HSSC CET Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or by following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Public Notices button
  • Now click on the HSSC CET Group C Admit Card 2025
  • Enter the credentials, such as Registration Number & Password/Date of Birth
  • HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the details and print the admit card for future reference.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News