HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Download Link at hssc.gov.in

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 for Group C posts on July 18, 2025 on its official website, hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the HSSC Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 can now download their admit card after logging in with their registration number and password. The HSSC CET Exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 26 and 27, 2025 in offline mode across multiple centres in Haryana.

The HSSC CET Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry with them along with valid ID; candidates not carrying the admit card will not be allowed to attempt the examination.

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 OUT

HSSC has activated the link to download the HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 from its official website, hssc.gov.in. Candidates can download the HSSC SE Hall Ticket by providing their registration number and password. The admit card contains the candidate details, such as the candidate's name, category, photo and signature, as well as examination centre details. Click on the direct link below to download the HSSC CET Admit Card 2025.