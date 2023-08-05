HSSC CET Answer key 2023: Download Link Group C Question Paper at hssc.gov.in

HSSC CET Answer Key 2023: HSSC releases the CET group C posts answer key on the official website of hpsc.gov.in. Direct link to download CET Group C response sheet

HSSC CET Answer Key 2023: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) finished up the Common Entrance Exam (CET) today i.e. 05 August 2023 for Group Number 56. Lakhs of candidates appeared in HSSC CET Mains Exam 2023 conducted for a total of 31529 Group C Post. Those who have appeared in HSSC CET Exam can download HSSC CET unofficial answer key. Various coaching institutes will release the unofficial answer key. The Haryana CET answer key is an essential document for the candidates who have appeared in the exam. It will help them to calculate their marks and to know their chances of qualifying for the exam.

HSSC CET Answer Key 2023

The candidates can download the Haryana CET Answer Key released by various coaching institutes. These answer keys are released by renowned coaching institutes.

Name of the Institute Answer Key PDF to be released to be released

हिंदी में पढ़ें: HSSC CET Answer Key 2023

HSSC CET Answer Key 2023 Question Paper

We will also provide the question paper of the exam conducted on 05 August 2023. This help the candidates who are going to appear in the exam on 06 August 2023.

Official HSSC CET Answer Key 2023

The commission will release the official answer key with respect to the written exam. Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and calculate their scores. The official answer key is expected in the second or third week of August 2023. It will be uploaded on the website of the commission.

HSSC CET Answer Key Objection 2023

The candidates can also submit representation if any, on payment of Rs.100/- per question within the time limit given by the Commission through online mode only.

Any representation regarding Answer Keys received within the time limit fixed by the Commission at the time of uploading of the Answer Keys will be scrutinized before finalizing the Answer Keys and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final. No representation regarding Answer Keys shall be entertained later.

How to Download HSSC CET Response Sheet 2023?

The following are the steps on how to download the Haryana CET answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission https://www.hssc.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link ‘Download Answer Key Of Written Examination For Group No. 56 ( Exam Date 05-08-2023)' and 'Download Answer Key Of Written Examination For Group No. 57 (Exam Date 06-08-2023)’

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Download Haryan CET Group C Answer Key and take the print out of the answer key

HSSC CET Final Answer Key

Final answer key will be placed on the website of the Commission after the declaration of the final result of all categories/post.

Marks of all the candidates will ALSO be made available in logins after the final result for all categories/posts is declared