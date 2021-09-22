HSSC Female Constable Answer Key 2021 Released @hssc.gov.in: Download PDF Here, Submit Objection from 24 September

HSSC Female Constable Answer Key 2021 has been released by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on hssc.gov.in. Check Download Link Here.

HSSC Female Constable Answer Key 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has published the answer key of written exam for the post of Female Constable (GD). Candidates can download HSSC Answer Key 2021 from the official website - hssc.gov.in.

Alternatively, HSSC Female Constable Answer Key Link is given below. They can download HSSC Constable Answer Key, for evening and morning shifts, through this link:

HSSC Female Constable Answer Key Download Link:



Haryana Female Constable Answer Key PDF for 18 September

Haryana Female Constable Answer Key PDF for 19 September Evening

Haryana Female Constable Answer Key PDF for 19 September Morning

HSSC Answer Key Public Notice

The candidates can raise objection, if any, against any answer from 24 September 2021 to 26 September 2021 through online mode.

How to Download HSSC Female Constable Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit HSSC official website - hssc.gov.in and go to ‘Public Notices’ Section Click on ‘Answer Key for the post Female Constable (GD) -19.09.2021 (Morning Session)’ or ‘Answer Key for the post Female Constable (GD) -19.09.2021 (Evening Session)’ Now, click on ‘PDF’ Link for ‘Answer Key for the post Female Constable (GD) -19.09.2021 (Evening Session)’ or‘Answer Key for the post Female Constable (GD) -19.09.2021 (Morning Session)’ or ‘Answer Key for the Post of Female Constable (GD) - 18.09.2021 (Evening Session)’ Download HSSC Female Constable Answer Key PDF Check Answer Key and take a print-out of the same for future reference

How to HSSC Constable Answer Key Objection ?

Go to www.hssc.gov.in. Click on “Inviting Objection for answer key (Cat. No. 02 , Advt. No. 04/2020)” button. Submit your objection

HSSC had invited applications for recruitment of 7298 Male Constable (General Duty) Post, Female Constable (General Duty) Post and Female Constable. The exam for the male constable was cancelled by the commission and HSSC Female Constable Exam was held on 18 and 19 September 2021