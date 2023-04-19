HSSC Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins for 31000+ Group C posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 : The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has announced the recruitment for the positions of Group C posts. All the relevant information regarding the HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

HSSC Recruitment 2023: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued a notification, with the advertisement number 3/2023, on their official website on April 15, 2023. This notification pertains to the HSSC Group C exam, and according to the notification, the online application process for this exam will commence on April 15, 2023.

Those who wish to apply for the HSSC Group C exam can access the official website to download the notice. The last date for submission of the online application form for this exam is May 05, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. It is mandatory for the candidates to apply for the exam within the specified timeline.

HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023

To apply for these positions, candidates must download the application form from the official website and send the completed form along with the required documents via courier or registered post to the Head Administration.

Also Read: JSSC Latest Recruitment 2023

HSSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

The HSSC has invited applications for the HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Haryana Staff Selection Commission Posts Name Group C posts Mode of Application Online Application Starts Already Commenced Last Date to Apply May 5, 2023 Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination & Document Verification

HSSC Group C Exam 2023

There is no official announcement regarding the HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon.

HSSC Group C Notification 2023

Candidates can download the PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 Notification

HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 Qualification

The HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility below

HSSC Group C 2023 Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 to 42 years can apply for the recruitment announced by HSSC. It is to be noted that the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government guidelines.

HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Candidates must have completed their 10th/12th/Diploma/Graduation from a recognized institute. For detailed educational qualification candidates can check the official notification.

Also Read: KTET 2023 Registration

HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 has announced more than 31000 job openings for positions of Group C posts. Here's an overview of the HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Position Number of Posts Common Graduate Level Posts 6392 Higher Secondary Level Posts 5762 Stenographers 1647 Fire Operator cum Drivers 2063 ALM/Shift Attendant/Electricians 6486 Staff Nurses 1554 Junior Engineers (Civil) 880





HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has already started and will end on May 5, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, hssc.gov.in.

How to apply for HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 for Group C posts once the application process begins

Go to the official website of HSSC, which is https://hssc.gov.in/index_new.php#reloaded. On the homepage, navigate to the section labeled "Public Notices." Find the link titled "APPLICATION FORM FOR RECRUITMENT TO GROUP C POST(S)." Click on the link to access the HSSC Group C Notice 2022. Save the notice for later use by downloading it.

HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Download Application Form

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below

HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

The application process has already commenced. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.