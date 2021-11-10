HSSC Haryana Male Constable Answer Key 2021 Released @hssc.gov.in, Raise Objection till 12 November

HSSC Haryana Male Constable Answer Key 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key for recruitment to the post of Police Male Constable (GD) exam. The candidates HSSC Haryana Male Constable Exam 2021 can download their answer key through the official website hssc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the last date for raising objections on the preliminary answer-key is November 12, 2021. No form will be accepted after the last date. So, all candidates are advised to give their feedback in due course of time. The candidates can go through the easy steps below for downloading HSSC Haryana Male Constable Answer Key 2021.

The Commission has clarified that the objections will be considered and its decision in this regard will be final and the evaluation of the paper will be done accordingly. Candidates should note that this answer sheet is provisional only. Based on the objections raised, a final answer key will be issued. After that, the final result will be announced. The written exam for HSSC Police Male Constable Recruitment was conducted from October 31 to November 2, 2021.

How to Download HSSC Haryana Male Constable Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Haryana Male Constable Answer Key 2021’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download Haryana Male Constable Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download Haryana Male Constable Answer Key 2021