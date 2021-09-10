HSSC Haryana Recruitment 2021 for 4000+ Staff Nurse, MPHW and Other Posts: Online Application Started @hssc.gov.in, Apply before 16 Sep

HSSC is hiring 4000+ for the post of Staff Nurse, MPHW, Post Dental Hygienist, Laboratory Attendant, Pharmacist, Radiographer, B. Health Visitor, Ophthalmic Assistant, Operation Theatre Assistant, Laboratory Attendant, Supervisor Female, Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant , Supervisor Female (Graduate), Junior System Engineer, Welfare Organiser, Revenue Accountant and Sub-Inspector. Details Here

HSSC Haryana Recruitment 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has again started the online application process for recruitment to the post of various posts, against advertisement number 15/2019. HSSC 15/2019 Online Application Link is available till 16 September 2021 on hssc.gov.in.

HSSC 15/2019 Recruitment is being done for the post of Staff Nurse, MPHW, Post Dental Hygienist, Laboratory Attendant, Pharmacist, Radiographer, B. Health Visitor, Ophthalmic Assistant, Operation Theatre Assistant, Laboratory Attendant, Supervisor Female, Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant , Supervisor Female (Graduate), Junior System Engineer, Welfare Organiser, Revenue Accountant and Sub-Inspector.

Candidates can check all the information such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, required experience (if required), selection procedure for the vacancies, advertised through the HSSC Recruitment 2021 for 4322 Vacancies Notification (15/2019), by scrolling down.

HSSC Online Application Link

HSSC New Notice

Notification Detail

Advertisement Number - 15/2019

Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Online Application -16 September 2021

Closing Date for Fee Submission - 20 September 2021

HSSC Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector - 433 Posts

Health Department

Post Dental Hygienist - 29

Post Laboratory Technician - 307

Laboratory Attendant - 28

MPHW - 565

Pharmacist - 92

Radiographer - 197

B. Health Visitor - 8

Ophthalmic Assistant - 66

Operation Theatre Assistant - 100

Staff Nurse - 1584

Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant - 546

Women & Child Development

Supervisor - 76

Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL)

Junior System Engineer - 126

Post Clerk - 23 (Cancelled)

Post Welfare Organiser - 77

Divisional/Revenue Accountant of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN)

Revenue Accountant - 42 Posts

Cooperative Societies, Haryana

Sub Inspector - 409 Posts

Employees State Insurance Health Care Haryana

Staff Nurse - 24 Posts

MPHW - 23 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Engineer Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Post Dental Hygienist - Matric with Science from a recognized Board/University and Dental Hygienist Course from a recognized institute by Dental council of India

Post Laboratory Technician - 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry and one year Laboratory Technician Diploma from institution recognized by Haryana State. OR Matric with Laboratory Technician diploma from institution recognized by State Technical Education Board. OR 10th with Physics with Chemistry + one year Diploma from State Bacteriologist public health lab, Karnal for the candidates, who have passed before 1998.

Laboratory Attendant - Matric with Science (Physics & Chemistry); and 2. Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

MPHW - 10+2 Arts, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, Economics, Political Science, History, Geography, Business Studies, Accountancy, Home Science, Sociology, Psychology and Philosophy and English Core/English Elective or Science or Health Care Science-Vocational Stream only, from a recognized Board. Optional Subjects as per rule of the Board. 2. Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher. 3. ANM Training Course from an institution approved by the Government.

Pharmacist - 10+2 with Science (Physics and Chemistry); 2. Pharmacists course Diploma from the Medical College, Rohtak or any other recognized Institutions recognized by the Haryana Government with training in injections, dressing and ward work in a recognized Hospital;

Radiographer - Matric with Science (Physics and Chemistry); 2. Radiographer’s diploma from Medical College, Rohtak or any other institution;

B. Health Visitor - Matric with Science (Physics & Chemistry). 2. Qualified Tuberculosis Health Visitor from any Institution recognized by Government; and

Ophthalmic Assistant - Pre-Medical or its equivalent with at least 40% Marks; 2. Ophthalmic Assistant’s diploma from the Medical College, Rohtak or any other recognised institute approved by Haryana Govt.

Operation Theatre Assistant - Matric with Science (Physics and Chemistry); and 2. Operation Theatre Assistant Course from the PGIMER, Chandigarh or any other Institution.

Staff Nurse - B.Sc (Hons) Nursing or B.Sc (Post Basic) Nursing ; OR Diploma in General Nursing with Midwife Training from a recognized institute/University

Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant - Matric or its equivalent from any recognized University/Board Institution. 2. Two Years Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant Diploma course from Chaudhary Charan Singh, Haryana Agricultural University, Hissar or any other Institution recognized/approved by the Haryana Government

Supervisor - Matriculation from a recognized Board; 2. Eleven Months training as Bal Sevika; 3. Eight years experience as Bal Sevika or Anganwadi Workers in Integrated Child Development Services Scheme or both; 4. Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher. OR 1. Matriculate from a recognized Board; 2. Ten years experience as Anganwadi Workers in Integrated Child Development Services Scheme; 3. Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher

Junior System Engineer - B.E/B.Tech(IT) / Computer Science / Electronics and Communications) or MCA or M.SC (IT/ Computer Science /Applications/ Electronics and Communications) from a recognized University or Institution with minimum 60% marks and.

Clerk - A Matriculate/Higher Secondary or equivalent qualification; and 2. A person from clerical trade from former service of Junior Commissioned Officer or other Rank or a person of the equivalent rank in the Indian Navy or Indian Air Force

Welfare Organiser - A Matriculate or equivalent or higher qualifications or holder of 1st class education in the Army or an equivalent certificate from the Navy or Air Force. 2. An ex-Junior Commissioned officer or an Officer of equivalent rank in the Indian Navy or Indian Air Force

Revenue Accountant - Master’s Degree in Commerce from any University recognized by the State Govt. of Haryana with a minimum 60% marks in respect of General and other categories candidates and 55% marks of SC category candidates of Haryana domicile. Candidates possessing higher qualification would be preferred.

Sub Inspector - 12th Passedosts

Selection Procedure for Junior Engineer Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Written exam (90 Marks) and Socio-Economic criteria and experience (10 Marks)

How to Apply for HSSC Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through Online mode through www.hssc.gov.in from.

Application Fee:

Category - 1,2,4,5,6,8,10 to 14, 17 & 19

General (Male/Female) - Rs 150/-

General (Female of Haryana) - Rs. 75/-

SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Male) - Rs. 35/-

SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Female) - Rs. 18/-

Category - 3,7,9,15,16,18 & 20

General (Male/Female) - Rs 100/-

General (Female of Haryana) - Rs. 50/-

SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Male) - Rs. 25/-

SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Female) - Rs. 13/-

HSSC Jobs Notification PDF